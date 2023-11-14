PICS: Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Secret Tattoo, and You’ll Never Guess Where It’s Located

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian surprised everyone by revealing that she secretly got a tattoo in an unsuspecting place. This disclosure came as a shock to many, considering the reality star’s previous statement in 2009 when she humorously mentioned, “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” This comment suggested that she had no tattoos and had no intention of getting one.

In October 2021, following her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, she and a group of her girlfriends celebrated the night in style. It was during this celebration that Kardashian decided to get a tattoo of an infinity symbol on the inside of her lower lip. Notably, SNL is where she crossed paths with Pete Davidson, a known tattoo enthusiast, and their relationship ensued, lasting until August 2022.

This revelation happened on the latest episode when during a casual hangout with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, the conversation turned toward Appleton’s upcoming wedding in Las Vegas to Lukas Gage. In a lighthearted moment, Kardashian proposed the idea of getting matching tattoos to mark the occasion, although she hinted that she might not be fully on board. Curious, Appleton suggested, “What about your little toe?” However, Kardashian was quick to decline, firmly stating, “No, I don’t do tattoos on my feet.” It was then that the hairstylist pointed to his own lip, inquiring, “Didn’t you get something here?”

“Yeah, you guys, something you don’t know about me,” Kardashian confessed while delightedly pulling down her lower lip to reveal a discreet infinity symbol inked inside.



Flashback footage depicted Kardashian getting the tattoo, where she initially downplayed the pain, even though her clenched fists and a playful flip of the bird to the camera suggested otherwise. Then with a cheeky grin, the reality star faced the camera and quipped, “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

Reflecting on her hidden ink, Kardashian mentioned that it’s rarely visible, and she occasionally forgets about it, playfully saying, “Every once in a while, I’ll be flossing my teeth, and I’ll see black and go, ’What’s this black line?’ Then I’ll be like, ’Oh, it’s my tattoo.’”