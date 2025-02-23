Plus-Size Influencer Leaves Internet Divided After Revealing She Needed Two Chairs at a Restaurant
A well-known plus-size influencer has got people talking after sharing a video of herself using two chairs at a restaurant, sparking an interesting discussion online.
Gracie Bon, a Panamanian model and influencer, is famous for her inspiring messages about body positivity and self-love. She’s built a strong community by encouraging people to embrace their bodies confidently, no matter their size.
One of her videos has sparked a vivid conversation about inclusivity, comfort, and the reality of plus-size experiences in public spaces.
Gracie Bon has become famous due to her active body-positivity position and brave views.
Gracie Bon is a well-known Panamanian plus-size model and social media personality who has built a massive following through her advocacy for body positivity. She first gained widespread attention after petitioning for airplane seats to be made larger, ensuring more comfort and accessibility for plus-size travelers.
Since then, her journey has been closely followed by netizens eager to learn more about her background, career, and personal transformation. Despite the scrutiny, Gracie continues to inspire thousands with her confidence, empowering messages, and bold approach to self-love and inclusivity.
Gracie has taken the fashion world by storm.
Gracie Bon was born on February 4, 1997, in Panama. While she prefers to keep details about her family and education private, her career in the spotlight speaks for itself.
She is a Panamanian model, Instagram star, and social media influencer who has taken the fashion world by storm. From a young age, Gracie had a deep passion for fashion and modeling, and she has turned that passion into a thriving career. She is best known for her confident and stunning photos, which she regularly shares with her growing audience.
With an impressive 10 million followers on Instagram, Gracie has built a loyal fan base that admires her authenticity and body-positive message. She is also a proud brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, a role that has solidified her influence in the fashion industry. Through hard work and determination, she has become one of the most successful and inspiring plus-size models today, proving that beauty and confidence come in all shapes and sizes.
Gracie has recently posted a controversial video which provoked variety of comments.
The 28-year-old model shared a lighthearted video on Instagram, showing a relatable moment as she used two chairs to sit comfortably at a restaurant.
In the clip, the restaurant owner is seen kindly pulling out an extra chair to accommodate Gracie’s curvy figure, making sure she felt at ease. Dressed in a sleek, form-fitting purple bodysuit that accentuated her curves, Gracie confidently posed for the cameras after settling in, showing off her recently slimmed-down figure with a smile.
The restaurant owner, dressed casually in a camel coat, shared a warm laugh with Gracie, even throwing his hands up in celebration of the moment. With her signature charm, Gracie captioned the post: “Two seats please,” as she struck a few poses, embracing the experience with confidence and good humor.
As it is often the case with Gracie’s posts, fans offered different opinions in the comments.
As it usually happens to her videos, Gracie provoked tons of comments, and many people rushed to express their thoughts on the woman’s bold statement. While there was a lot of criticism, many people came to show their admiration with the woman’s personality and appearance, and Gracie has a strong army of supporters, who rushed to defend her from nasty trolls.
One user commented under Gracie’s post, showing their admiration, “Wow, how hot!” Another fan said, “True Latina.”
One person suggested, “She needs to pay for 2 seats wherever she goes.”
One user came to the comments to defend the woman from all nasty comments under the video, saying, “SO much judgment being created in these comments due to Free Will to do as one human to the next has the choice to make for their best interest, not in public opinion. Just be in a place of gratitude that you know that it’s not for you, and move on.”
One more person said, “She seems so nice and y’all are just being trolls in the comment section. If she’s happy with her body I don’t see how that’s any of y’all’s business?”
