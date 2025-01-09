Prince William Serves Lunch to Homeless, but People Focus on His Facial Hair

Prince William was seen sporting a rugged beard while serving lunch to the homeless during the holiday season. A video of his visit was shared on his and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account. Wearing a blue sweater and a white apron, Prince William got straight to work, with his growing facial hair notably on display.

William, 42, was seen sitting and engaging in heartfelt conversations with attendees.

Photoshot / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Before leaving, he also posed for photos with the volunteers, taking a moment to acknowledge their efforts. The video’s caption expressed gratitude to the volunteers at @passagecharity, saying, “A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season.” It continued, “Acts of kindness, like serving Christmas lunches, bring hope and foster a sense of community for those who need it most.”

William’s beard isn’t entirely new—he first debuted it over the summer in a video honoring Team Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the time, fans were thrilled, with many urging him to keep the look for good. Others — well, not really.

The father of three proudly showcased his rugged beard at the “Homelessness: Reframed” exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery.

“Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears ... so I had to shave it off,” he told People in November. “Then, I grew it back ... I convinced her it was going to be OK.” William shares Charlotte, along with sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, with Kate Middleton.

Not everyone is on board with Prince William’s beard. While many find the look undeniably attractive, others aren’t quite as impressed. One person commented, “He’s an attractive man; I think the beard looks dirty-ish, and adds nothing to his appearance.” Another shared more mixed feelings, saying, “I have mixed feelings about facial hair, and it has to be kept cropped and neat. Full, bushy beards are automatically a ‘no.’ I think Prince William looks great. It definitely improves his pleasant but bland appearance.” Clearly, the royal’s new look has sparked some lively debate.

On the other hand, many people absolutely loved Prince William’s beard and were quick to share their admiration.

One admirer joked, “I demand Prince William apologize right now for being so hot.” Others reflected on his late mother, Princess Diana. “Diana would be absolutely proud of the man he is, and it’s a shame she didn’t live to see her amazing grandchildren. I’m sure she would think the world of Kate, too,” one person wrote, while another simply said, “Diana would be super proud.” Many also praised William’s genuine demeanor. “Prince William shows genuine concern when he speaks with people. You can see it in his facial expressions,” a fan noted. Whether it’s his looks or his heart, William seems to be winning people over on all fronts!

