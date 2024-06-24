Princess Catherine Shares a New Photo on Prince William’s Birthday, One Detail Catches Attention

The Princess of Wales celebrated Prince William’s 42nd birthday by sharing a fun new photo. She posted a picture of him jumping in the air during a beach trip with their three children. While people loved the adorable photo, many couldn’t help but notice one concerning detail and rushed to comment on it.

William, celebrating his 42nd birthday, beams in an unconventional birthday portrait shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram account. The photo, taken by Kate, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from her. She signed off with her usual ’C’ for Catherine: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

The photo captures William, dressed in a navy blue hoodie and salmon shorts, holding hands with nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and six-year-old Prince Louis as they joyfully jump off a sand dune on the beach. Louis is also holding the hand of his older brother, 10-year-old Prince George, who waves at the camera as the family leaps through the air. The Wales children are casually dressed, with Charlotte in a striped sweater and floral shorts. Her brothers coordinated in blue outfits: George in a dark T-shirt and shorts, and Louis in a light blue gradient tee with navy shorts.

Many people loved the unusual photo. “Quite possibly the best royal family picture ever,” one follower wrote. “This photo just screams pure joy and shows the love between a father and his children,” another user noted. “What a fabulous photo. You can feel the love and joy in this family,” another follower added.

But some noticed the height of the jump, suspecting that the photo couldn’t be real. “Look closer, this is amateur level photoshop,” one user wrote. “No way they jumped that high. AI photo,” another one agreed. “Cute pic, but it’s a shame it’s photoshopped. Have you seen kids jumping higher than adults in the past? Perhaps on a trampoline plus add fake grass. Whoever edited this pic could certainly do better,” another follower added.