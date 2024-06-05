Lady Gaga Makes a Pregnancy Related Video

Lady Gaga might be pregnant, or so her fans are convinced. The speculation arose due to her recent lack of public appearances and her choice to wear clothes that conceal her belly when she did appear. Lady Gaga recently posted a new video on TikTok addressing the pregnancy rumors.

Lady Gaga sparked pregnancy rumors at her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine, where she attended with her partner Michael Polansky. On Monday, fans were excited as photos of the "Poker Face" singer at the wedding surfaced. Recently, she made only one public appearance at the premiere of her HBO concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, where she wore an outfit that hid her belly.

Domine-Marechal-Zabulon/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Lady Gaga addressed pregnancy rumors after speculations appeared that she was hiding her baby bump. "Not pregnant," the 38-year-old "Bad Romance" singer wrote in a TikTok video of herself working out. "Just down bad cryin at the gym," she added, referring to Taylor Swift's song "Down Bad" from the "Tortured Poets Department" album. Wearing a black T-shirt, Gaga smiled at the camera, showcasing her bold winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

Lady Gaga is currently dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky. The couple went public with their relationship in early 2020 and have been spotted together at various events and on social media. Polansky, a Harvard graduate, is known for his work in the tech and philanthropy sectors. The pair seem to share a close bond, often seen enjoying each other's company and supporting one another in their respective endeavors.

People are always on the lookout for pregnancy announcements from celebrities. Recently, when Mandy Moore debuted her baby bump, many noticed a peculiar detail and quickly commented on it.

Preview photo credit Domine-Marechal-Zabulon/ABACA/Abaca/East News