Raven-Symoné’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant During Relationship, Then Asked Her to Be Godmother

After a brief pause, Symoné admitted, “Wow, I wasn’t expecting that,” before sharing a surprising twist from her past relationship. She explained that her long-term partner not only cheated on her, but also started a family with someone else.

“We were together for a really long time, and he got another girl pregnant, and the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid,” she stated, leaving Lewis and his staff speechless.

Symoné clarified that even with everything that happened, “we’re still in communication now.”