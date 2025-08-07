Raven-Symoné’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant During Relationship, Then Asked Her to Be Godmother
When appearing on the radio show Jeff Lewis Live with her wife, Miranda Maday, actress Raven-Symoné was asked an unexpected question by host Jeff Lewis. The host asked Symoné about a past seven-year relationship, specifically if a former partner had cheated on her. The revelation made by the actress, left so many people speechless, because, well, this one is an example of the next-level audacity!
1. The actress was asked a tricky question about her past relationship.
While being interviewed on Jeff Lewis Live, actress Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, were asked an unexpected question by the host. Lewis questioned Symoné about a past seven-year relationship, asking if an ex had “stepped outside” of it.
“That’s a nice way to put it, yes,” Symoné replied, confirming her partner had been unfaithful. When asked if the ex was famous, the actress stated that he is “pretty well-known in the community he works in.”
2. The story of cheating contained a spicy detail.
After a brief pause, Symoné admitted, “Wow, I wasn’t expecting that,” before sharing a surprising twist from her past relationship. She explained that her long-term partner not only cheated on her, but also started a family with someone else.
“We were together for a really long time, and he got another girl pregnant, and the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid,” she stated, leaving Lewis and his staff speechless.
Symoné clarified that even with everything that happened, “we’re still in communication now.”
3. The actress has an interesting approach to her relationship.
The 39-year-old actress said that despite the past, “there’s nothing but love and respect for all that he’s gone through in his family, but he still talks about it all the time.”
In a conversation about her sexuality with Bob the Drag Queen, a guest on her podcast, Raven-Symoné stated, “I am no longer bi.” When Bob lightheartedly suggested that the reason she was no longer bisexual was because all her male partners had cheated on her, Symoné responded by explaining that in previous relationships with men, she would tolerate “three cheats” before ending things. “One really did,” she later admitted. “He had like a baby and everything.”
