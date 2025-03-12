Rihanna Shuts Down Hater’s Comment on Her Son’s Name in Style
Rihanna has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and she just proved once again why she’s the queen of comebacks. The Fenty Beauty founder recently found herself in the middle of an unexpected debate after sharing a heartfelt Instagram post in celebration of International Women’s Day.
#IWD post by Rihanna
“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman … my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay,” she captioned the series of images.
The post featured stunning, never-before-seen images from her childbirth experience, offering a raw and emotional glimpse into her journey as a mother.
While most fans flooded the post with love, some people were distracted by an unexpected detail. A few followers speculated whether Rihanna had secretly welcomed a third child, wondering if one of the newborn photos belonged to an unknown baby.
This curiosity stemmed from the fact that Rihanna famously surprised the world with her second pregnancy reveal during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show—so for some, another surprise baby didn’t seem too far-fetched.
Rihanna shuts down hater.
Among the thousands of comments, one bluntly negative remark caught attention: “I hate their names so bad.”
Rather than ignoring the unsolicited opinion, Rihanna responded in classic fashion—with a short, sharp clapback that instantly went viral.
The critic was referring to Rihanna’s two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers (2) and Riot Rose Mayers (19 months), whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky. The names, both unique and deeply meaningful, have sparked conversations in the past, but this time, Rihanna wasn’t about to let the unsolicited opinion slide.
Instead of engaging in a lengthy debate, the singer delivered a response so effortlessly dismissive, it sent the internet into a frenzy.
A classic comeback in Riri style
"Ok tatiana," she replied, tagging the commenter directly.
And just like that, the internet had a new favorite Rihanna moment.
Fans rally behind Rihanna.
Her response quickly went viral, with fans and followers flooding the comments in support.
One person was quick to christen Riri, "Queen Mother" for both her comeback and the fact that she gave birth in pearls and sunglasses.
The since-deleted comment has the Umbrella singer's fan base in a fury with an Internet-wide hunt for the infamous "Tatiana" who not only deleted her comment but seems to have disappeared down the rabbit-hole of bad social media decisions.
She may not have meant to go viral but as one fan put it, "Tatiana is famous right now coz her comment."
History of iconic clapbacks
This isn’t the first time Rihanna has effortlessly shut down critics. Over the years, she’s perfected the art of the savage response—whether it’s addressing body-shamers, dodging relentless album questions, or, in this case, defending her children’s names with a simple yet effective one-liner.
And let’s be real—if Rihanna names her kids RZA and Riot, those names are automatically legendary.
As for the rest of the Internet, let's take this as a lesson from the "Queen Mother" herself. Trolling is never okay, even if the person is a celebrity. While Rihanna had an iconic comeback, not everyone is so lucky. These 15 celebs opened up about their mental health battles, and their stories soothe like hugs.