Roberto Cavalli Found True Love at 73 with a Young Woman, and Their Love Only Got Stronger

In 2023, at 82, the famous fashion designer Roberto Cavalli became a father once again, for the sixth time, showing that age is no barrier to parenthood. He and his girlfriend, who was 37 at that time, welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world, bringing immense joy to Cavalli’s life.

They are filled with joy and excitement.

Roberto Cavalli expressed his happiness and excitement about his girlfriend, Sandra Nilsson, and their newborn son. He shared, ’’Sandra is doing fine, the baby, who was born a week ago right here in Florence, is beautiful.’’



Cavalli described the moment of seeing his son for the first time as deeply emotional.

The name of their baby has emotional meaning.

The couple chose to name their son Giorgio, as a tribute to Cavalli’s late father, who he lost when he was only four years old. Coming from a humble background where his father worked in a mine.



Cavalli acknowledged the challenges he faced growing up, including being mute until the age of 18. Despite the difficulties, Cavalli expressed gratitude for the kindness life has shown him and the rewards he has received.

The designer already has a big family.

Roberto Cavalli has a history of family and success in the fashion industry. With two adult children from his first marriage and three more from his second marriage, which lasted for three decades, he has built a sizable family.



His relationship with Sandra Nilsson began after his second divorce in 2010, and the couple has been together since 2014.

They rock parenthood despite their big age gap.

Despite their significant age difference, Roberto Cavalli and Sandra Nilsson share a strong and enduring bond. Their relationship has grown over the years, culminating in the start of their own family.



In a grand gesture of love, Cavalli purchased a private island in Sweden for Nilsson, demonstrating the depth of their connection.