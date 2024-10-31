“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” Cast Reunites After 21 Years — Fans Notice the Same Detail

After more than two decades, the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch has reunited, delighting fans of the beloved show. Nostalgia filled the air as the iconic characters reminisced about their time in the magical world of Sabrina Spellman. However, amidst the joy of their reunion, fans quickly noticed a striking detail that echoed their own memories of the series.

Viacom / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

Melissa Joan Hart recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her heartwarming reunion with her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick in Scotland. The trio, known for their magical antics on the beloved show, enjoyed a delightful dinner at the iconic restaurant The Witchery, where Hart indulged in her favorite ciabatta bread.

In her post, she playfully referred to her friends as her “silly coven.” The photos captured their laughter and camaraderie, reminiscent of the enchanting moments they shared on screen during the show’s run from 1996 to 2003.

Fans were quick to react to the reunion, filling the comments with excitement and nostalgia. However, one detail stood out among the enthusiastic responses: how remarkably young the cast appeared. Many couldn’t help but marvel at the aunts, with comments like, “But how do the aunts always look exactly the same??” and “Definitely real witches bc none of you have aged!!!”

