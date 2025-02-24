Scientists Reveal a Grim Discovery as Extremely Rare Deep-Sea Fish Suddenly Appears at the Surface

Scientists are still investigating the reasons behind this unusual occurrence. Researchers haven’t determined why this fish showed up near the surface, but some scientists speculate that some individuals of the species sometimes rise up to the surface during the El Niño weather event, which reduces the amount of cold water upwelling off the coast of North America.

Unfortunately, the anglerfish did not survive for long after being discovered. It has since been preserved at the Museum of Nature and Archaeology in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where experts will conduct further studies.