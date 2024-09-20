Sharon Stone Creates Buzz in a Tiny Bikini — People Are Agreeing on One Thing

At 66, Sharon Stone is still as stunning as ever, proving there’s no age limit to rocking a tiny bikini. Her Instagram video showing her emerging from the pool with ankle weights has the internet buzzing, and people are amazed by her fitness.

Stone flaunted her figure in a bikini in a video shared on Instagram. The Basic Instinct star sported a brown-and-white striped two-piece, black shades, and ankle weights as she stepped out of the pool following a workout. She exuded confidence as she ascended the pool steps, pausing to pose for the camera before greeting her eager dog, who had been waiting for her by the water’s edge.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "Just finished my last workout," tagging her coach. She also mentioned she was about to "go film NOBODY 2." So many people, along with some of Stone’s celebrity friends, flooded the comments section, praising the actress for her dedication to fitness. One fan noted, ''It’s not easy to keep in that kind of shape at our age. Kudos to you.'' Another Instagram follower added, ''Thank you for allowing yourself to age! Your beauty shines through!!!''

Also, across various media platforms, people praised the star for her discipline and gushed over her timeless beauty and fit physique. One admirer wrote, ''I am close to her age and look nothing like that! She's gorgeous!'' Among the commenters, many women pointed out that Sharon has never given birth. One person noted, "She never gave birth to children." Others agreed, with one observer adding, "Your body changes after giving birth."