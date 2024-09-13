Pamela Anderson Embraces Her Aging Face in New Look — People Are Divided

Pamela Anderson, 57, proudly flaunted her natural beauty, opting for minimal makeup at the Friday screening of The Last Showgirl. Her radiant, effortless look turned heads and left no one indifferent, proving she didn’t need any extra glam to stand out.

The Baywatch icon exuded sophistication in a sharp black tuxedo as she took center stage on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival. Pamela, maintaining her timeless movie star allure, styled her trademark blonde locks in a sleek bun, radiating an air of effortless cool.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

In the film, Anderson portrays a Las Vegas performer facing a turning point in her life after the sudden closure of her show, which had run for 30 years. She received a standing ovation and thunderous applause as she stepped onto the stage for a Q&A session following the film's credits.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

While it’s not very often that we see a Hollywood celebrity with minimal makeup on the glamorous red carpet, people online embraced the refreshing look and showered Pamela with compliments. One person noted, ''Going easy on the makeup is a fantastic look for her.'' Another simply typed, ''She looks great. Natural and pretty.'' Another stunned person remarked, ''Of all people, who would ever have believed that it would be Pamela Anderson to defy the celebrity plastic beauty trend to go au natural. She is beautiful.''

That said, opinions were divided about her appearance, with some people commenting on her eyebrows. One person requested, ''Pam, soften those brows; they're too harsh.'' Another added, ''Pam looks lovely, but I do wish she’d let a professional do something more flattering with her eyebrows. It would soften her face and be more flattering.''

We agree that at 57 Pamela Anderson still looks fabulous, and we admire how she promotes body positivity and self-love with her radiant appearance.