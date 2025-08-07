Sharon Stone Speaks Up About Infamous “Basic Instinct” Scene That Made Her a Legend

Stone wrote that she eventually decided to let it stay in because “it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”

In fact, Stone told in her interview that she almost didn’t get the part of villainess Catherine Tramell because Michael Douglas, who played the detective investigating her, didn’t want to work with an unknown.

“Everyone they went out to would turn it down,” she said. “But the thing was, Michael Douglas did not want to put his body out on the screen with an unknown — and I understood that. He wouldn’t even test with me, but that was also for a different reason: We had an argument prior to that.” Stone said at the Cannes Film Festival before she was cast in Basic Instinct, she called him out for talking about someone she knew.

“So I said something, and he responded to me, saying, ‘What do you know?’” she said. “So he screams this at me across a whole group of people. And I’m not the person who goes, ‘Oh, excuse me, superstar.’ I pushed back my chair and said to him, ‘Let’s step outside.’ That’s how we first met.” Stone claims the tension helped their onscreen chemistry.