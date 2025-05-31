She Was Missing for 529 Days—Her Owners Could Barely Recognize Her
When Josh and Georgia set off on a beach camping trip to Kangaroo Island in Australia, they had no idea their lives were about to take an unexpected and heart-wrenching turn. The young couple brought along their beloved miniature Dachshund, Valerie — a tiny pup weighing less than 4 kg with a sweet pink collar and a huge personality. But what started as a peaceful getaway soon became the beginning of a 529-day search for a dog no one thought could survive on her own.
A sudden scare frightened the pup.
In November 2023, during their stay near the remote Stokes Bay, Valerie escaped from her pen in an attempt to follow her family down to the beach. Well-meaning strangers tried to catch her — but the frightened pup bolted into the thick Australian scrub.
Josh and Georgia searched relentlessly. Locals joined in. Flyers were shared, calls were made, and hearts were broken. But no sign of Valerie was found.
The devastated couple was eventually forced to leave the island without their furry family member. It seemed impossible that such a small, gentle dog could survive long in the wild. Everyone feared the worst.
Then, something unbelievable happened.
More than a year later, people began to report sightings of a Dachshund — one with a pink collar — about 15 kilometers from where Valerie had disappeared. She was always seen alone. Always running at the first sign of humans.
But thanks to video footage and firsthand reports, it became clear: Valerie was alive.
Despite her size and the unforgiving terrain, Valerie had done the unthinkable. She had survived. And then, the race to bring her home began.
A team of rescuers saved the day.
Enter the team at Kangala, a local wildlife rescue group. Working closely with Josh and Georgia, the volunteers launched a dedicated mission to bring Valerie to safety.
They set up cameras and used humane traps, lures, and other gentle methods to catch her. But Valerie was wary. She continued to evade capture, even as she came closer and closer to the food left out for her. Day by day, Kangala and Valerie’s family hoped she’d finally feel safe enough to stay.
After more than 540 days on her own, Valerie was finally caught in a humane trap and safely brought into care. Her condition shocked and amazed everyone. She was alive, healthy, and wagging her tail when she saw Josh and Georgia again. The moment they were reunited was nothing short of magical. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.
A happy ending to an unbelievable story.
Today, Valerie is recovering with her family, getting used to home-cooked meals, cozy blankets, and belly rubs again. And while she has a long road of healing ahead, her story reminds us of just how strong the bond between pets and their humans can be — and just how powerful love, community, and a little luck can be.
Valerie’s journey also serves as a hopeful follow-up to this touching story of a cat who found her way home after going missing. For both pets and their families, happy endings like these make all the difference.