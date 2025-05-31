She Was Missing for 529 Days—Her Owners Could Barely Recognize Her

In November 2023, during their stay near the remote Stokes Bay, Valerie escaped from her pen in an attempt to follow her family down to the beach. Well-meaning strangers tried to catch her — but the frightened pup bolted into the thick Australian scrub.

Josh and Georgia searched relentlessly. Locals joined in. Flyers were shared, calls were made, and hearts were broken. But no sign of Valerie was found.

The devastated couple was eventually forced to leave the island without their furry family member. It seemed impossible that such a small, gentle dog could survive long in the wild. Everyone feared the worst.