Sing 2 Cast: Who Stays Behind Images of Our Favorite Characters

Sing has gained massive popularity among audiences of different ages. And this is well-deserved! The captivating plot, adorable characters, and incredible musical hits along the way. It was not a surprise that the audience waited for the follow-up, which was — Sing 2. This time, the creators went even further and invited a lot of famous and talented actors and musicians to provide their voices to our beloved characters. We decided to look into how the Sing 2 cast looks in real life!

1. Matthew McConaughey — Buster Moon

2. Scarlett Johansson — Ash

3. Reese Witherspoon — Rosita

In the second installment of the Sing series, Rosita, who played a prominent role in the first film, takes on a more supportive position in the cast of Sing 2. Despite her reduced screen time, her character embarks on a compelling journey when she is chosen as the lead in the show but faces the challenge of conquering her fear of heights to maintain the role. The talented singing pig is voiced by Reese Witherspoon, an accomplished actress who not only excels in animated films but has also clinched an Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter in Walk the Line. Beyond her contribution to Sing 2, Witherspoon boasts a flourishing television career. She has achieved recognition for her roles and production work in acclaimed shows such as Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show. Witherspoon’s versatility and success extend across both the big and small screens, solidifying her status as a multifaceted entertainment powerhouse.

4. Garth Jennings — Miss Crawly

5. Nick Kroll — Gunter

Gunter, the vivacious dancing pig, is a truly loved character in the Sing 2 cast! His voice is given by Nick Kroll. While his character plays a pivotal role in orchestrating the on-stage spectacle, it is more of a supporting part. Specifically, when Jimmy Crystal dismisses Buster’s initial concept, Gunter steps in with his own idea, a sci-fi stage show that ultimately gets the green light. Nick Kroll, primarily known as a comedian, adds his distinctive voice to Gunter. His notable contributions extend to the realm of animation, where he co-created the popular show Big Mouth on Netflix. Beyond that, Kroll has lent his voice to characters in animated films like The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Addams Family, and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, showcasing his versatility in bringing characters to life through his comedic talents. Kroll’s humor and animated work continue to captivate audiences, making him a prominent figure in the world of animated entertainment.

6. Bono — Clay Calloway

Clay, a lion with a striking white mane, navigating middle age. Once a rock legend, his world crumbled when his beloved wife, Ruby, passed away. Overwhelmed by grief, Clay withdrew from society, abandoning his musical passion and pushing everyone away. Ash, empathizing with his pain, shares heartfelt words, acknowledging the greatness of his music. Moved by Ash’s sincerity, Clay decides to embrace music once more, rediscovering the vitality that it brings. As he steps onto the stage, the lion feels alive again. Bono, a renowned musician of legendary status, is the perfect choice to embody the character of Clay, a rock icon of equal caliber. While not a professional actor, Bono takes a rare leap outside the music world to join the cast of Sing 2. As the frontman of U2, a band with 22 Grammy Awards and a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bono’s addition adds a layer of authenticity to Clay’s character. The inclusion of U2’s classic “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” in Sing 2 serves as the perfect musical tribute, enhancing the film’s appeal for both fans and newcomers alike.

7. Tori Kelly — Meena

Meet Meena, a teenage elephant who conquered severe stage fright in the past, but now grapples with a different fear. She harbors affection for Alfonso, an elephant and ice cream vendor. Meena finds herself torn between the struggle of initiating conversations with Alfonso and feigning affection for her on-stage love interest, Darius, an eccentric Yak whose flamboyance clashes with Meena’s innate shyness. The voice behind Meena is Tori Kelly, a former contestant from the 2010 season of American Idol. Kelly’s musical journey began with the independent release of her first EP, eventually leading to a record deal with Capitol Records. The Sing franchise marked her debut in the film industry. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Kelly shared insights into her evolving career and experiences within the entertainment realm, highlighting her transition from music to the world of animated film.

8. Pharrell Williams — Alfonso

Adding to the star-studded ensemble of Sing 2 is Pharrell Williams, one of the most accomplished singers in the music industry. Surprisingly, his role in the movie is a minor one that does not involve any singing. Pharrell, a 13-time Grammy Award winner, is well-known to Illumination movie fans for his song “Happy,” a lead single on the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack. In Sing 2, Pharrell lends his voice to the character of Alfonso, an elephant who becomes the object of Meena’s affection. Unlike the other performers in the show, Alfonso doesn’t have a role on stage. Instead, he exists solely to contribute to Meena’s storyline. Meena, played by Tori Kelly, develops a crush on Alfonso, and the narrative revolves around her journey as she gathers the courage to ask him out, symbolizing her emergence from her self-imposed shell. Pharrell’s inclusion in Sing 2 adds a unique dynamic to the film, utilizing his vocal talents in a different way and contributing to the development of Meena’s character. The collaboration between the renowned musician and the animated world of Sing 2 promises to bring a fresh and engaging element to the storyline.

9. Taron Egerton — Johnny

Taron Egerton returned to the big screen, reprising his role as Johnny the gorilla in the much-anticipated Sing 2. Johnny takes center stage as he navigates the challenges of learning to dance for a climactic dance-fight scene, encountering hurdles with an overbearing instructor. In his quest for rhythmic mastery, Johnny seeks guidance from an unexpected ally, a street-savvy cat named Nooshy, ultimately discovering his groove to shine in the show. Egerton, widely recognized for his portrayal of Eggsy in the Kingsman film franchise, has made a significant mark in the world of musical movies. His stellar performance as Elton John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman garnered him widespread acclaim and accolades, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Egerton’s versatility and ability to bring characters to life on the screen continue to captivate audiences, solidifying his status as a celebrated actor in the realm of both action and musical cinema.

10. Peter Serafinowicz — “Big Daddy” Marcus

Johnny’s father, a reformed bank robber on work release from prison, arrives in Redshore City to show his support for his son. Portrayed by actor Peter Serafinowicz, this character adds a dynamic twist to the Sing 2 storyline. Peter Serafinowicz, recognized for his memorable role as Peter in the comedic zombie film Shaun of the Dead, brings depth and versatility to the character of Johnny’s father. Beyond his live-action performances, Serafinowicz has left his mark in the realm of animation by lending his voice to Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, showcasing his ability to portray diverse roles across different genres. Serafinowicz’s involvement in Sing 2 adds a layer of intrigue to the film, as his character’s journey from a criminal past to a supportive parent unfolds against the backdrop of the vibrant and musical world of Redshore City.

11. Halsey — Porsha Crystal

Porsha, the pampered daughter of Jimmy Crystal, is a wolf accustomed to getting whatever she desires. Initially appearing as self-centered as her father, Porsha’s character takes a turn as she reveals a longing to break free from her father’s influence and venture out on her own. Her desire is to lead a life liberated from the grasp of her father’s company. Porsha is voiced by Halsey in Sing 2, a fitting choice as she is primarily a singer rather than an actor. Halsey, a successful musician, has sold over one million albums throughout her career and showcases her versatility by stepping into the world of animated voice acting. Notably, she also lent her voice to Wonder Woman in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, further demonstrating her ability to bring characters to life beyond the realm of music. Halsey’s musical background adds an authentic touch to Porsha’s character, enriching the Sing 2 experience for audiences.

12. Nick Offerman — Norman

13. Letitia Wright — Nooshy

Witness the captivating performance of a lanky lynx street performer, dazzling massive crowds that gather around her as she effortlessly moves to the rhythm, with her tip jar placed nearby. In a serendipitous turn, when Johnny finds himself grappling with dance lessons, he seeks the expertise of this breakdancing lynx, eager to learn her unique dance style. Nooshy, voiced by Letitia Wright, brings this lively character to life. Wright is widely recognized for her standout role as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, a character she reprised in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her portrayal of Shuri has earned her acclaim and established her as a prominent figure in the world of superhero cinema. As Letitia Wright takes on the animated role of Nooshy in Sing 2, her diverse talents continue to shine, enriching the film with the spirited energy and authenticity that characterize her performances.

14. Eric André — Darius

Enter the world of Sing 2, where Darius, a yak with flowing blonde waves, assumes the role of Meena’s romantic counterpart. While he fits the description of a handsome love interest, his conceited demeanor and arrogant airs render him anything but captivating to his fellow cast members. The character, voiced by comedian Eric André, brings a unique blend of charm and absurdity to the animated film. André is widely recognized for his offbeat The Eric André Show, which takes the conventional late-night talk show format and infuses it with a wild, manic twist. The show features André conducting interviews with famous guests and hosting musical performances, creating an unconventional and entertaining experience. Sing 2 marks André’s third venture into voice acting, following his roles as Azizi in The Lion King (2019) and Mark Bowman in The Mitchells vs. The Machines. His distinctive comedic style and vocal talents make him a standout addition to the animated world. Looking ahead, André is set to lend his voice to the upcoming animated sequel, Trolls Band Together, further expanding his contribution to the world of animated entertainment

15. Chelsea Peretti — Suki Lane

Suki Lane, Jimmy’s pompous dog assistant and talent scout, playing a crucial yet minor role in Sing 2. Despite her seemingly insignificant part, Suki’s actions carry weight. Early on, she warns Buster that he isn’t cut out for major roles, and as the story unfolds, we discover her motive — she’s trying to protect him from the ruthless Jimmy, aware of his unpleasant nature. In a pivotal moment, Suki aids Buster in escaping, ultimately enabling the performance of their show at the movie’s conclusion. Bringing Suki Lane to life is comedian actress Chelsea Peretti, known for her superbly dry and sarcastic voice that perfectly suits the character. Peretti gained prominence through her role as Gina Linetti in the television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where she also showcased her talents as a writer. Her career began with writing for shows like Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, and making guest appearances in various comedy series such as Key and Peele, American Dad, and Big Mouth. Chelsea Peretti’s multifaceted contributions to the comedy genre, both as an actress and a writer, have solidified her presence in the entertainment industry. Her wit and comedic timing, exemplified in her portrayal of Suki Lane, add a delightful layer to the animated world of Sing 2.