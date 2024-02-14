Sing 2 Cast: Who Stays Behind Images of Our Favorite Characters
Sing has gained massive popularity among audiences of different ages. And this is well-deserved! The captivating plot, adorable characters, and incredible musical hits along the way. It was not a surprise that the audience waited for the follow-up, which was — Sing 2. This time, the creators went even further and invited a lot of famous and talented actors and musicians to provide their voices to our beloved characters. We decided to look into how the Sing 2 cast looks in real life!
1. Matthew McConaughey — Buster Moon
Our Sing 2 cast parade will be opened by Buster, the upbeat koala who’s on top of the world as he manages his new theater after the memorable open-air concert in the initial Sing movie! Determined to impress a talent scout, Buster sets out to reunite his talented crew for an unforgettable show in the bustling city.
This marks Matthew McConaughey’s third venture into animated films, where he lends his distinctive voice. Besides his roles in the Sing series, McConaughey also voiced Beetle in Kubo and the Two Strings. Transitioning from romantic comedies like How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, McConaughey experienced a career revival with compelling performances in Mud, Interstellar, True Detective, and Dallas Buyers Club, winning his inaugural Academy Award.
Currently, the acclaimed actor is involved in two exciting projects. He’s set to star in a comedy series for Apple TV+, reuniting with Woody Harrelson. Additionally, McConaughey will lead a spin-off to the popular series Yellowstone, showcasing his versatility and continued success in the entertainment industry.
2. Scarlett Johansson — Ash
Meet Ash, the punk rock porcupine who faces life with a rebellious spirit and a heart that follows its own beat, even in times of heartbreak. Ash takes on a significant role in the quest to save the show by attempting to persuade a massive star to join the cause. Despite her prickly exterior, Ash reveals her softer side as she listens and supports a new friend in need.
Scarlett Johansson lends her voice to the character of Ash. While widely recognized for her portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in films like Black Widow, Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, and the Avengers series, Johansson is a versatile actress. In 2020, she earned dual Academy Award nominations for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, showcasing her depth and talent.
Looking ahead, Johansson has exciting projects on the horizon. She is set to star in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, Asteroid City, and will feature in Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut, My Mother’s Wedding. Additionally, she is set to share the screen with Channing Tatum in the Apple Space Race drama, Project Artemis, demonstrating her continued success and diverse contributions to the world of entertainment.
3. Reese Witherspoon — Rosita
In the second installment of the Sing series, Rosita, who played a prominent role in the first film, takes on a more supportive position in the cast of Sing 2. Despite her reduced screen time, her character embarks on a compelling journey when she is chosen as the lead in the show but faces the challenge of conquering her fear of heights to maintain the role.
The talented singing pig is voiced by Reese Witherspoon, an accomplished actress who not only excels in animated films but has also clinched an Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter in Walk the Line. Beyond her contribution to Sing 2, Witherspoon boasts a flourishing television career. She has achieved recognition for her roles and production work in acclaimed shows such as Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show. Witherspoon’s versatility and success extend across both the big and small screens, solidifying her status as a multifaceted entertainment powerhouse.
4. Garth Jennings — Miss Crawly
Miss Crawly, the elderly iguana with a glass eye, serves as Buster’s assistant. Despite occasionally finding herself in amusing predicaments, she adds a delightful touch to the Sing 2 franchise, showcasing how an A-list voice-acting cast can elevate the charm of an animated film. Notably, Miss Crawly successfully uncovers Clay’s whereabouts, a feat that eluded others before her.
Garth Jennings, a versatile individual recognized for his roles as an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director, lends his voice to the character of Miss Crawly. Best known for directing the 2005 science-fiction film The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Jennings has seamlessly transitioned into animated voice acting. Apart from portraying Miss Crawly, he has voiced characters like the hamster in The Secret Life of Pets 2, Beans’ son in Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Frankie Mouse in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
Additionally, Jennings holds the directorial reins for both Sing and Sing 2. In a discussion with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Jennings candidly shared insights into the challenges involved in creating the sequel, shedding light on the intricate process of bringing the animated world to life.
5. Nick Kroll — Gunter
Gunter, the vivacious dancing pig, is a truly loved character in the Sing 2 cast! His voice is given by Nick Kroll. While his character plays a pivotal role in orchestrating the on-stage spectacle, it is more of a supporting part. Specifically, when Jimmy Crystal dismisses Buster’s initial concept, Gunter steps in with his own idea, a sci-fi stage show that ultimately gets the green light.
Nick Kroll, primarily known as a comedian, adds his distinctive voice to Gunter. His notable contributions extend to the realm of animation, where he co-created the popular show Big Mouth on Netflix. Beyond that, Kroll has lent his voice to characters in animated films like The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Addams Family, and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, showcasing his versatility in bringing characters to life through his comedic talents. Kroll’s humor and animated work continue to captivate audiences, making him a prominent figure in the world of animated entertainment.
6. Bono — Clay Calloway
Clay, a lion with a striking white mane, navigating middle age. Once a rock legend, his world crumbled when his beloved wife, Ruby, passed away. Overwhelmed by grief, Clay withdrew from society, abandoning his musical passion and pushing everyone away. Ash, empathizing with his pain, shares heartfelt words, acknowledging the greatness of his music.
Moved by Ash’s sincerity, Clay decides to embrace music once more, rediscovering the vitality that it brings. As he steps onto the stage, the lion feels alive again. Bono, a renowned musician of legendary status, is the perfect choice to embody the character of Clay, a rock icon of equal caliber.
While not a professional actor, Bono takes a rare leap outside the music world to join the cast of Sing 2. As the frontman of U2, a band with 22 Grammy Awards and a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bono’s addition adds a layer of authenticity to Clay’s character. The inclusion of U2’s classic “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” in Sing 2 serves as the perfect musical tribute, enhancing the film’s appeal for both fans and newcomers alike.
7. Tori Kelly — Meena
Meet Meena, a teenage elephant who conquered severe stage fright in the past, but now grapples with a different fear. She harbors affection for Alfonso, an elephant and ice cream vendor. Meena finds herself torn between the struggle of initiating conversations with Alfonso and feigning affection for her on-stage love interest, Darius, an eccentric Yak whose flamboyance clashes with Meena’s innate shyness.
The voice behind Meena is Tori Kelly, a former contestant from the 2010 season of American Idol. Kelly’s musical journey began with the independent release of her first EP, eventually leading to a record deal with Capitol Records. The Sing franchise marked her debut in the film industry. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Kelly shared insights into her evolving career and experiences within the entertainment realm, highlighting her transition from music to the world of animated film.
8. Pharrell Williams — Alfonso
Adding to the star-studded ensemble of Sing 2 is Pharrell Williams, one of the most accomplished singers in the music industry. Surprisingly, his role in the movie is a minor one that does not involve any singing. Pharrell, a 13-time Grammy Award winner, is well-known to Illumination movie fans for his song “Happy,” a lead single on the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.
In Sing 2, Pharrell lends his voice to the character of Alfonso, an elephant who becomes the object of Meena’s affection. Unlike the other performers in the show, Alfonso doesn’t have a role on stage. Instead, he exists solely to contribute to Meena’s storyline. Meena, played by Tori Kelly, develops a crush on Alfonso, and the narrative revolves around her journey as she gathers the courage to ask him out, symbolizing her emergence from her self-imposed shell.
Pharrell’s inclusion in Sing 2 adds a unique dynamic to the film, utilizing his vocal talents in a different way and contributing to the development of Meena’s character. The collaboration between the renowned musician and the animated world of Sing 2 promises to bring a fresh and engaging element to the storyline.
9. Taron Egerton — Johnny
Taron Egerton returned to the big screen, reprising his role as Johnny the gorilla in the much-anticipated Sing 2. Johnny takes center stage as he navigates the challenges of learning to dance for a climactic dance-fight scene, encountering hurdles with an overbearing instructor. In his quest for rhythmic mastery, Johnny seeks guidance from an unexpected ally, a street-savvy cat named Nooshy, ultimately discovering his groove to shine in the show.
Egerton, widely recognized for his portrayal of Eggsy in the Kingsman film franchise, has made a significant mark in the world of musical movies. His stellar performance as Elton John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman garnered him widespread acclaim and accolades, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Egerton’s versatility and ability to bring characters to life on the screen continue to captivate audiences, solidifying his status as a celebrated actor in the realm of both action and musical cinema.
10. Peter Serafinowicz — “Big Daddy” Marcus
Johnny’s father, a reformed bank robber on work release from prison, arrives in Redshore City to show his support for his son. Portrayed by actor Peter Serafinowicz, this character adds a dynamic twist to the Sing 2 storyline.
Peter Serafinowicz, recognized for his memorable role as Peter in the comedic zombie film Shaun of the Dead, brings depth and versatility to the character of Johnny’s father. Beyond his live-action performances, Serafinowicz has left his mark in the realm of animation by lending his voice to Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, showcasing his ability to portray diverse roles across different genres.
Serafinowicz’s involvement in Sing 2 adds a layer of intrigue to the film, as his character’s journey from a criminal past to a supportive parent unfolds against the backdrop of the vibrant and musical world of Redshore City.
11. Halsey — Porsha Crystal
Porsha, the pampered daughter of Jimmy Crystal, is a wolf accustomed to getting whatever she desires. Initially appearing as self-centered as her father, Porsha’s character takes a turn as she reveals a longing to break free from her father’s influence and venture out on her own. Her desire is to lead a life liberated from the grasp of her father’s company.
Porsha is voiced by Halsey in Sing 2, a fitting choice as she is primarily a singer rather than an actor. Halsey, a successful musician, has sold over one million albums throughout her career and showcases her versatility by stepping into the world of animated voice acting. Notably, she also lent her voice to Wonder Woman in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, further demonstrating her ability to bring characters to life beyond the realm of music. Halsey’s musical background adds an authentic touch to Porsha’s character, enriching the Sing 2 experience for audiences.
12. Nick Offerman — Norman
Rosita’s workaholic husband has finally embraced and acknowledged his wife’s growing fame, recognizing her true talent after the pivotal theater-saving concert. This supportive pig is ready to stand by Rosita’s side as she takes on a starring role that induces genuine fear.
Renowned as the deadpan head of the city parks department in the beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation, Nick Offerman brings his comedic prowess to voice acting. With previous roles in animated films such as The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Hotel Transylvania 2, and Ice Age: Collision Course, Offerman is no stranger to the world of voiceovers. His guest role as Bill in the HBO series The Last of Us garnered high praise, marking a highlight in his career.
Offerman’s upcoming endeavors showcase his versatility and continued success. He is set to star in the fourth and final season of the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.
13. Letitia Wright — Nooshy
Witness the captivating performance of a lanky lynx street performer, dazzling massive crowds that gather around her as she effortlessly moves to the rhythm, with her tip jar placed nearby. In a serendipitous turn, when Johnny finds himself grappling with dance lessons, he seeks the expertise of this breakdancing lynx, eager to learn her unique dance style.
Nooshy, voiced by Letitia Wright, brings this lively character to life. Wright is widely recognized for her standout role as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, a character she reprised in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her portrayal of Shuri has earned her acclaim and established her as a prominent figure in the world of superhero cinema.
As Letitia Wright takes on the animated role of Nooshy in Sing 2, her diverse talents continue to shine, enriching the film with the spirited energy and authenticity that characterize her performances.
14. Eric André — Darius
Enter the world of Sing 2, where Darius, a yak with flowing blonde waves, assumes the role of Meena’s romantic counterpart. While he fits the description of a handsome love interest, his conceited demeanor and arrogant airs render him anything but captivating to his fellow cast members.
The character, voiced by comedian Eric André, brings a unique blend of charm and absurdity to the animated film. André is widely recognized for his offbeat The Eric André Show, which takes the conventional late-night talk show format and infuses it with a wild, manic twist. The show features André conducting interviews with famous guests and hosting musical performances, creating an unconventional and entertaining experience.
Sing 2 marks André’s third venture into voice acting, following his roles as Azizi in The Lion King (2019) and Mark Bowman in The Mitchells vs. The Machines. His distinctive comedic style and vocal talents make him a standout addition to the animated world. Looking ahead, André is set to lend his voice to the upcoming animated sequel, Trolls Band Together, further expanding his contribution to the world of animated entertainment
15. Chelsea Peretti — Suki Lane
Suki Lane, Jimmy’s pompous dog assistant and talent scout, playing a crucial yet minor role in Sing 2. Despite her seemingly insignificant part, Suki’s actions carry weight. Early on, she warns Buster that he isn’t cut out for major roles, and as the story unfolds, we discover her motive — she’s trying to protect him from the ruthless Jimmy, aware of his unpleasant nature. In a pivotal moment, Suki aids Buster in escaping, ultimately enabling the performance of their show at the movie’s conclusion.
Bringing Suki Lane to life is comedian actress Chelsea Peretti, known for her superbly dry and sarcastic voice that perfectly suits the character. Peretti gained prominence through her role as Gina Linetti in the television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where she also showcased her talents as a writer. Her career began with writing for shows like Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, and making guest appearances in various comedy series such as Key and Peele, American Dad, and Big Mouth.
Chelsea Peretti’s multifaceted contributions to the comedy genre, both as an actress and a writer, have solidified her presence in the entertainment industry. Her wit and comedic timing, exemplified in her portrayal of Suki Lane, add a delightful layer to the animated world of Sing 2.
