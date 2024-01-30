How The Boys Cast Looks Without Their Striking Makeup

The Boys TV series, based on a popular comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, was created for TV by Eric Kripke. He’s the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The show is a playful look at what happens when superheroes, who are as famous as celebrities and as powerful as politicians, misuse their superpowers instead of using them for good. The Boys, a group of vigilantes, are determined to stop these corrupt superheroes. They’re on a mission to reveal the truth about The Seven and Vought, a huge company that manages the superheroes and hides their secrets. It’s a battle between the seemingly weak and the super-strong. The popular series has taken off quickly, and we decided to show you how The Boys cast look in real life!

1. Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

The TV series, a bold and grim portrayal of superheroes, follows Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, and Hughie, played by Jack Quaid. They are part of a team with a mission to bring down corrupt and wicked superheroes and their creators at Vought International. Vought is a company run by a superhero team called The Seven, led by Homelander, played by Anthony Starr. Throughout season one, Butcher and his team tried their best to expose The Seven’s wrongdoings to the world. In season three, they took even more extreme measures to achieve their goals, pushing Butcher to his limits. As Butcher, Urban becomes the tough, swaggering core of the show. He portrays Butcher with a mix of intense energy and football hooligan attitude, akin to Jack Sparrow. Urban’s physical strength and presence dominate the screen during the show’s most action-packed moments. However, Butcher’s destructive obsession with Homelander also brings out vulnerable moments, and Urban skillfully navigates the character’s tough-guy emotions, earning praise from critics. Critics have highlighted Urban’s ability to balance Butcher’s robust exterior with more sensitive moments, showcasing a versatile and nuanced performance. The character’s relentless pursuit of justice against The Seven adds depth to the storyline, keeping viewers engaged in the intense and dynamic narrative of the show.

2. Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Jack Quaid portrays Hughie Campbell, the character through whom the audience is introduced to the grim world of corrupt superheroes. Hughie’s life takes a tragic turn when his girlfriend is fatally struck by the high-speed hero A-Train. Fueled by a desire for revenge, Hughie is enlisted by Billy Butcher to join the mission of bringing down these superpowered individuals once and for all. Although the show features an ensemble cast, Hughie emerges as the clear protagonist. The loss of his girlfriend serves as the pivotal event, influencing many of his decisions throughout the series, such as the confrontation with the invisible hero Translucent. As the lead character, Hughie receives significant screen time, yet there remain aspects of his backstory and behind-the-scenes details that have yet to be widely explored. When creating the comic book version of The Boys, artist Darick Robertson faced challenges in defining the appearance of Hughie. In a conversation with Collider Interviews, Robertson revealed that the character’s name was inspired by a friend of Garth Ennis, but he had difficulty capturing his likeness. Despite recalling the friend’s personality vividly, Robertson lacked photographs for reference and struggled to draw him accurately from memory. His goal was to depict Hughie with vulnerability but without appearing weak, striking a balance that proved elusive in the initial stages of development. Robertson’s journey in shaping Hughie’s visual identity sheds light on the creative process behind bringing the character to life in the comic book series.

3. Antony Starr as Homelander

Antony Starr embodies one of the series’ most captivating villains—Homelander! In The Boys, a universe depicted in both comic books and a successful TV show spanning three seasons, Homelander emerges as a dark and potent counterpart to Superman, ranking among the most formidable superheroes. Endowed with extraordinary powers, Homelander assumes the helm of The Seven, an internationally renowned superhero team boasting an exclusive and coveted membership. Throughout the unfolding narrative of The Boys over three seasons, viewers observe Homelander’s descent into heightened psychosis and instability. As his meticulously constructed position crumbles beneath him due to the relentless efforts of adversaries, the once seemingly invincible Homelander grapples with unraveling circumstances. Despite the strenuous attempts to thwart him, Homelander proves to be a formidable adversary, fortified by an array of special powers that make him a challenging puzzle to solve. The intricacies of his character development add layers of suspense and complexity to the overarching storyline of The Boys.

4. Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Erin Elair Moriarty is an actress from the United States. Her notable portrayal is that of Annie January, also known as Starlight, in the ongoing series. Starlight undergoes a significant transformation in The Boys, evolving into a prominent figure within the Seven. Some arguments even suggest that she stands as the best Supe in the entire show. While Starlight, portrayed by Annie, may not possess the conventional strength of Homelander, she excels in superhero morals and ideals, earning her the top spot. Unlike the other Seven members who address Vought’s problems or pursue personal objectives, Annie steps in wherever her assistance is required. The third season hints at Annie’s untapped potential. In a climactic moment, Hughie amplifies the intensity of every light source in the room, pushing Annie’s powers to an overloaded state. Her eyes radiate a brilliant glow, and she unexpectedly takes flight. This newfound strength empowers her to forcefully repel Soldier Boy, a remarkable achievement considering his formidable abilities. The revelation of Annie’s enhanced powers adds an intriguing layer to her character, leaving viewers eager to explore the extent of her capabilities in the upcoming seasons of The Boys. As the narrative unfolds, Starlight’s journey promises to bring further excitement and surprises, solidifying her status as a standout Supe in the Seven.

5. Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Dominique McElligott takes on the role of Queen Maeve in the cast. Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, McElligott has made a mark in the realms of independent film and television. Her notable film credits encompass Moon, Not Fade Away, Leap Year, The Guard, and Blackthorn. With a versatile range showcased in both independent cinema and mainstream television, McElligott brings depth and talent to her portrayal of Queen Maeve in The Boys. In the realm of The Seven, Queen Maeve stands out as a formidable warrior, a champion of feminism, and a humanitarian. As the second most powerful member of The Seven, she becomes an ultimate role model for young girls worldwide. However, reaching such remarkable heights comes with sacrifices. Queen Maeve has navigated a journey where conforming to the image demanded by Vought meant relinquishing truths and distancing herself from cherished individuals. The weight of disillusionment and cynicism transforms her from the determined idealist she once embodied into a mere shell. The compromises made along her path take a toll on her character, leading her to question the authenticity of the role she’s been forced to play. Despite this, there’s a glimmer of redemption when Queen Maeve, in a moment of resilience, aligns with The Boys in their struggle against formidable adversaries like Stormfront and Homelander. This signifies a partial reclamation of her former self and a nuanced exploration of her evolving character in the face of complex challenges.

6. Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

One pivotal moment in the first episode of The Boys captures the audience’s attention, serving as a powerful introduction to the series. The scene features a violent and tragic display of superpowers, embodying a thesis statement for the entire show. At the center of this impactful moment is Jessie T. Usher, portraying A-Train, a superhuman speedster whose reckless actions set the entire conflict of The Boys into motion. While this scene establishes Hughie Campbell as the de facto protagonist, it also unveils a recurring theme in The Boys—its willingness to blur the lines between hero and villain, good and evil. A-Train embarks on a journey of redemption and self-discovery, a narrative thread that continues to evolve in The Boys Season 3. Here, the character returns to his community, only to encounter challenges posed by a racist superhero named Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler). Such plotlines, along with a reunion with Hughie where their dynamic undergoes a transformative shift, propel A-Train into a new and intriguing headspace, positioning him uniquely on the show’s narrative chessboard. Jessie T. Usher breathes life into the character of A-Train, infusing the role with superstar charisma and dramatic introspection. His journey in the entertainment industry began with childhood appearances in TV commercials, leading to prominent roles in major Hollywood productions such as Independence Day: Resurgence, Shaft, and the horror hit Smile. Set to reprise his role in Season 4 and the upcoming college-set spinoff Gen V, Usher’s portrayal of A-Train leaves an indelible mark in a show brimming with dynamic personalities. Amidst formidable figures like Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and super-powered members of “The Seven” like Antony Starr’s Homelander or Erin Moriarty’s Starlight, Jessie T. Usher effortlessly distinguishes himself, contributing to the show’s rich tapestry.

7. Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

8. Chace Crawford as The Deep

Chace Crawford, born on July 18, 1985, is an American actor renowned for portraying The Deep in The Boys, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V. The Deep serves as the equivalent to Aquaman from DC or Namor from Marvel—a superpowered individual with the unique ability to communicate with aquatic creatures. This quirky and distinctive power made him an instant hit on social media when Season 1 premiered. The Deep’s primary abilities involve conversing with sea creatures, exceptional swimming skills, and the capability to breathe underwater thanks to his gills. However, these gills, while granting him these powers, also become a vulnerability. They are highly sensitive, causing intense pain if anything enters them. While Season 1 did not extensively explore The Deep’s superpowers, his influential position within The Seven elevated his status and perceived strength. As the self-proclaimed #2 within the team, he believed he could act without consequences, leading to reprehensible actions like assaulting Starlight. With the loss of this power dynamic, The Deep’s abilities seem to evolve in Season 3. While The Deep’s abilities in The Boys align with the comics, there are additional powers from the source material yet to be explored. The comic version includes enhanced strength and durability, aspects yet to be prominently showcased in the TV series. The future of The Boys may unveil further dimensions to The Deep’s capabilities, adding new layers to his character in upcoming seasons.

9. Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Frenchie, one of the tritagonists in The Boys, holds a crucial role as a member of the vigilante group. He stands as the archenemy of Lamplighter, adding tension to the narrative. His skillsets prove indispensable to Butcher, although his impulsive decisions often vex Mother’s Milk. Frenchie emerges as the seemingly most intelligent member, boasting a diverse skill-set. His proficiency extends across various criminal activities. Notably, he managed to flawlessly deceive Homelander, showcasing his cunning despite Homelander’s formidable power. Tomer Capone, born on July 15, 1985, is an actor and model embodying the character of Frenchie. With prior roles in series like Fauda and When Heroes Fly, Capone has found a unique connection with The Boys’ audience. He acknowledges the touching response from fans regarding his portrayal of Frenchie, emphasizing how his character’s ability to connect with Kimiko through sign language has resonated with viewers. Capone’s portrayal adds depth to Frenchie, making him a memorable and relatable character within the series. “I know a lot of people love that relationship — people who are saying, ‘We were outsiders [too].’ And somehow we touch them, which is very heartwarming.” Says the actor about his character, “I think Frenchie, more than anything, is motivated by heart and emotion. The Boys are family. Butcher is the father and Mother’s Milk is the mother. Hughie is like the older brother, Kimiko is the youngest sister and Frenchie is the troubled teenager — that’s how I see it.”

10. Karen Fukuhara as The Female

Kimiko Miyashiro, also known as The Female, stands as one of the three tritagonists in The Boys, alongside Frenchie and Mother’s Milk. She plays a pivotal role in Seasons 1, 2, and 3, serving as a formidable member of the vigilante group. Initially discovered imprisoned in a highly secure basement cage, The Boys mistakenly perceive her as a victim in need of rescue. However, as they delve into her story, they unravel a narrative marked by blood and gore, revealing her as a powerful force capable of saving them instead. The journey to understand Kimiko’s origins leads The Boys to a larger, more terrifying puzzle than they could have imagined. Her mysterious past becomes a central element in a broader and ominous narrative that unfolds across the seasons. Karen Fukuhara, the actress behind the invincible Kimiko in The Boys, has been establishing herself in the action genre. Notably, Fukuhara gained recognition as Katana in 2016’s Suicide Squad, showcasing her martial arts prowess with expertise in both Karate and sword-fighting. Her portrayal of Kimiko adds depth and intensity to the character, contributing to the gripping narrative of The Boys. As fans eagerly anticipate future seasons, the enigmatic journey of The Female continues to captivate audiences.

11. Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Earving, widely recognized as Black Noir, played a significant antagonist role in the series. His presence evolved from a supporting antagonist in Season 1 to the secondary antagonist in Season 2 and a prominent anti-villain in Season 3. As a mute, Black Noir donned a dark costume, blending into the shadows as a silent and mysterious superhero within The Seven. He embodied a superpowered ninja with exceptional strength, heightened senses, and martial arts mastery. His reputation struck fear into the hearts of criminals, given the lethal skills he acquired through training with a master sensei. Black Noir’s true identity remained a complete mystery to the public, adding an extra layer of terror to his enigmatic persona. Nathan Mitchell, a Canadian actor, portrayed Black Noir throughout the first three seasons. Additionally, he is slated to depict a replacement Black Noir in the upcoming fourth season. Mitchell’s portrayal brought intensity and intrigue to the character, contributing to the multifaceted dynamics of the series’ narrative.