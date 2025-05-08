The Hottest Nail Trends of 2025: Styles That Are Predicted to Dominate the Year

Most people don’t realize it, but your hands are the first thing others notice after your face. And in 2025, they’re getting more attention than ever. From the office to your favorite coffee shop, nails are quietly becoming the main character — and not just for fashion lovers.

Something’s changing in the world of manicures, and it’s not just the colors. There’s a whole new vibe taking over fingertips this year — and it’s bold, unexpected, and impossible to ignore. Here’s what’s making hands the highlight of 2025.