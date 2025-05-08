The Hottest Nail Trends of 2025: Styles That Are Predicted to Dominate the Year
Most people don’t realize it, but your hands are the first thing others notice after your face. And in 2025, they’re getting more attention than ever. From the office to your favorite coffee shop, nails are quietly becoming the main character — and not just for fashion lovers.
Something’s changing in the world of manicures, and it’s not just the colors. There’s a whole new vibe taking over fingertips this year — and it’s bold, unexpected, and impossible to ignore. Here’s what’s making hands the highlight of 2025.
Trend #1: make baby blue the highlight of your mani.
From runways to real life, baby blue is having a serious moment. This soft, sky-inspired hue is popping up everywhere, especially on nails, and for good reason.
“It gives off a soft, effortless vibe—think of a clear spring sky or a cozy, worn-in pair of denim,” says nail expert De Los Santos. The shade is easy to wear, pairs well with just about any look, and feels modern without being over-the-top. In other words: fresh, simple, and endlessly wearable.
Trend #2: shine bright with metallic nails.
If soft pastels and muted tones have ruled your spring palette, metallic nails are here to shake things up. Chrome finishes bring a bold, reflective edge that pairs just as effortlessly with off-duty denim as it does with a sleek evening look.
The best part? Achieving that mirror-like shine is easier than it looks. A swipe of chrome powder over your base color is all it takes to get that high-impact, futuristic glow. It’s the ultimate statement—minimal effort, maximum payoff.
Trend #3: add a playful twist with nail charms.
Nail art just got a whole lot cuter! From hearts and stars to butterflies and cherries, nail charms are an adorable trend that’s here to stay. Want your nails to last? Simply add these cute designs with hard gel, pop them under a UV lamp, and voilà — a long-lasting, super fun mani!
Trend #4: keep it classy with glass nails.
Naked nails are still going strong, and the newest version, glass nails, brings a glossy, glow-from-within finish. Think of it as the glass skin of manicures—fresh, dewy, and effortlessly polished. A sheer neutral or clear coat gives just enough shine while keeping things soft and natural.
It’s the ultimate low-maintenance look that still feels put-together—and it doubles as the perfect base for playful add-ons. A pop of color on the tips, a tiny charm, a swirl of abstract art, or a shimmer top coat all shine even brighter against this clean, minimalist backdrop.
Trend #5: get artsy with mismatched nail art.
Mismatched nail art is the bold, beautiful rebellion your fingertips have been waiting for. With each nail flaunting its own unique design—think neon smiley faces, psychedelic swirls, holographic textures, and black-and-white illusions—this trend turns your hands into a mini art gallery.
It’s chaotic in the most stylish way, proving that perfection is overrated and personality wins every time.
Trend #6: focus on shape with oval nails.
Whatever shade you’re wearing, an oval nail shape puts you right on trend. It’s a timeless silhouette that pairs just as well with minimalist looks as it does with bold designs. Even better? It’s a practical choice—less prone to breakage than sharper or extra-long styles, making it ideal for everyday wear without sacrificing style.
Trend #7: have a spring fling with butter yellow nails.
Pastels aren’t going anywhere this spring—and leading the way is butter yellow. This soft, sunny hue feels like a fresh take on classic neutrals, offering a little more warmth while still keeping things light and wearable. It captures the breezy, uplifting vibe of the season and pairs perfectly with spring staples like floral prints.
For a rich, creamy finish, ask your manicurist to go for two to three coats of your chosen shade.
Trend #8: soap nails for a style upgrade.
Last but not least, the standout manicure trend for 2025 is all about clean, sheer nails—nicknamed ’soap nails’ for their fresh, just-washed look. This style captures the essence of understated luxury with its soft, milky nude or sheer pink finish that gives nails a healthy, natural glow. It strikes the perfect balance between minimal and elevated, making it a go-to for anyone who loves a timeless, put-together aesthetic.
Bonus:
Outdated design
Basic design
While these nail trends are all the rage in 2025, sometimes what’s old is also gold. Here are 11 popular nail trends from the past that are making a comeback.