The Incredible Story of a 12-Years-Old Who Built a School at the Back of His House to Teach Kids in His Neighborhood

In the small Argentinian town of Las Piedritas, a remarkable young boy is making waves with his extraordinary dedication to education. At just 12 years old, Leonardo Nicanor Quinteros, affectionately known as Nico, is not only a student himself but also the founder and principal of his own free private school. His story is one of inspiration, altruism, and determination to make a difference in his community.

When everything started.

Nico’s journey began early. At just four years old, he started teaching his two younger cousins, laying the foundation for what would become his life’s mission. At the age of 12, he started to witness some of his classmates struggling academically and observing other children neglecting their studies in favor of idle play, he felt compelled to take action. Turning to his grandmother, Ramona, for support, Nico expressed his desire to establish a school where he could provide educational opportunities to those in need. With her encouragement and assistance, Nico’s dream became a reality. Despite its modest setting, Nicanor’s school is equipped with essential resources, including a first aid kit, and a bell for recess. On national holidays, a donated flag proudly flies outside the school, symbolizing unity and patriotism. With a recorder and microphone, the children gather to sing the national anthem, fostering a sense of pride and belonging.

A source of hope for many people

Despite its humble appearance, Nico’s school serves as a source of hope for nearly 40 students, ranging from kindergarten to older adults. Constructed with makeshift materials such as cardboard, sheet metal, and nylon, the school may lack physical luxuries. But it overflows with the spirit of learning and camaraderie. The school is divided into three classrooms, each equipped with a blackboard and a tin container for chalk. His commitment to quality education is reflected in his role as both teacher and principal, where he diligently teaches lessons in various subjects, including math and grammar.

Nico’s daily life isn’t easy, but he doesn’t care.

What sets Nico apart is not only his willingness to teach, but also his strong dedication to ensuring that no student is left behind. Despite living 20 minutes away, he faithfully commutes to the school every day, braving all weather conditions, to conduct classes. He wakes up early, embarks on a bike ride to school, and dedicates himself to teaching from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, recognizing the diverse needs of his students, Nico goes above and beyond by offering evening sessions for those unable to attend during regular hours.

He got worldwide recognition.

Nico’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, garnering praise and admiration from his community and beyond. As the word spread, donations, prizes, and recognition poured in, highlighting the profound impact of his work on the community. However, some promises, such as access to the Internet, have yet to be fulfilled. His grandmother, Ramona, marvels at his dedication, describing him as nothing short of amazing. And his students also recognize the profound impact of his teachings. For many, attending Nico’s school has been transformative, enabling them to overcome academic challenges and achieve their goals.