The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters and Mom Kris Jenner Reunite for a Stunning Photoshoot
In a rare and glamorous family gathering, all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters recently reunited with their mom and “momager,” Kris Jenner, for a striking photoshoot. The famous family looked absolutely stunning, each showcasing their individual style in fancy, high-fashion outfits. This special occasion marked the first time in a while that the entire group has come together, providing fans with a beautiful glimpse of the powerful matriarch and her famous daughters all in one frame.
In a recent photoshoot, the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie — were all dressed in matching all-black outfits. While the purpose of the photo session remains a mystery, the group posed together in what appeared to be a unified, stylish theme.
And it isn’t too surprising that the clan hasn’t been seen out together lately ... they all lead very busy lives with work, kids, husbands or boyfriends.
Kim, for instance, has a new Hulu legal drama slated to premiere this fall and Khloe has a new unscripted series in the works.
As for The Kardashians, Hulu announced they were picking up 20 more episodes of the show during last year’s Season 5. That means the Kardashians will return for Seasons 6 and 7 with 10 episodes per season.
The last time most of the Kardashians were seen together was at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, this past summer. The only one missing from the multi-day event was Kourtney, who was spending time with her husband Travis Barker and their new baby, Rocky.
