Vacation Photo of 6 Friends Sends Shivers Down the Spines of Netizens as Eagle-Eyed Observers Spot a Creepy Detail

A casual and seemingly innocent selfie taken by a group of six friends during a peaceful woodland hike has quickly gained attention online, leaving social media users unnerved. At first glance, the photo appears to simply capture the smiling faces of the group as they enjoy their outdoor adventure. However, upon closer inspection, sharp-eyed viewers were shocked to spot what appears to be a mysterious “seventh face” lurking among the group of friends.



The eerie presence, partially hidden, has sparked widespread debate and theories ranging from a trick of the light to something far more sinister. The unsettling discovery has turned an ordinary snapshot into a viral sensation, leaving many questioning whether this could be an accidental optical illusion—or proof of something paranormal.

The viral photo was shared in one of Reddit’s communities, amassing 29,000 likes.

The eerie snapshot quickly found its way to the popular Reddit thread r/ghosts, a hub for enthusiasts who revel in uncovering spine-chilling and potentially supernatural elements hidden in seemingly ordinary photos. While the community is no stranger to spooky submissions, this particular image managed to leave even seasoned users stunned and, for some, entirely speechless. At first glance, the photo appears innocent enough—a wholesome group of friends captured mid-hike, smiling and posing against the lush backdrop of nature. The accompanying caption adds to its casual charm: “A friend of mine sent me this picture from his group of friends in Chile.”

But as viewers looked closer, what seemed like a lighthearted moment turned into a chilling discovery. The “extra face,” faintly visible in the background, sent waves of unease through the thread, prompting hundreds of comments and theories.

From potential explanations like a simple trick of light or a bystander caught out of focus, to claims of it being a ghostly apparition, the mystery quickly captivated the internet, making this photo one of the most talked-about posts on the subreddit.

The group is all smiles, surrounded by vibrant, lush greenery, with the peaceful scene completed by other hikers strolling along the trail in the background. At first glance, it’s the perfect snapshot of a fun day in nature. Cute, right? But here’s where things take a chilling turn. If you squint—or muster up the courage to take a closer look—you might notice something that feels... off. Actually, more than just a little off. There’s an extra “face” in the photo, faintly visible among the trees. Unlike the joyful expressions of the friends in the foreground, this mysterious face doesn’t seem to belong. Its eerie placement, lurking just out of focus, immediately sets the scene for a hundred unanswered questions. Who—or what—could it possibly be?



Yes, you read that right—seven faces in a six-friend selfie. Confused? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. If you haven’t spotted it yet, here’s a hint: focus on the bottom left of the image, nestled between the two women on the left. Got it now? Good. Take a deep breath—or, more realistically, grab a pillow to scream into. Once your eyes lock onto that shadowy, unsettling face peeking through, it’s almost impossible to unsee. The eerie expression, combined with its barely-there placement, sends chills down your spine. Unsurprisingly, social media users have been freaking out in the comments. One user confessed: “I’ve never gone from not impressed to shook so fast hahaha.” And another one added, “That is the creepiest thing! I did not expect that!”. One more person summed it up perfectly by writing, “Left side between the 2 girls & ZOOM IN, then run!”