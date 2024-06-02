We Absolutely Love Pamela Anderson’s No Makeup Look, but Other People Slam Her “Tragic” Hair

While attendees at the 2024 Oscars were dressed to impress, Pamela Anderson chose to break the mold. At 56, the actress challenged celebrity beauty standards and went no makeup, showcasing her natural beauty and wearing only her smile as an accessory. She attended the event with her son, who she shares with Tommy Lee.

Pamela’s no-makeup look was a refreshing sight for the eyes.

Pamela’s choice to challenge celebrity beauty standards and embrace a makeup-free appearance was accentuated by her golden locks, which effortlessly framed her face with grace. This wasn’t Pamela’s inaugural venture into attending events without makeup; in fact, the actress had committed to this decision several months ago and has remained faithful to her choice ever since.

A yellow, floral dress that captivated everyone’s attention.

At 56, the acclaimed actress and writer shone at the event in a dress as radiant as the morning sun. Embellished with sparkling sequins and delicate, translucent details, her gown exuded floral elegance. Her son, 27-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee, escorted her to the Vanity Fair Oscar event, perfectly complementing her look in a timeless tuxedo and classic bow tie.

Pamela’s look elicited mixed reactions from viewers.

While some fans praised Pamela for her bravery, many were less enthusiastic about her choice of attire. “Make up free is cool, but why did she start dressing in tablecloths?” commented a person. Another added, “I commend her courage...but there is a time and place for everything, and this just ain’t it”.

Several also noted that while going without makeup is one thing, they felt she could have still styled her hair. “Gorgeous, but can she at least comb her hair!”, expressed a fan. “...the hair is tragic,” added another.