What 20+ Famous Women Looked Like Before They Got Trendy Eyebrows

Even in Ancient Egypt, women experimented with the shape and color of their eyebrows. However, at that time, fashion didn’t change as quickly as it does today. In fact, even young celebrities have already changed the look of their eyebrows several times in a couple of years to comply with the new trends.

Lady Gaga

© Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Jessica Chastain

MARCOCCHI GIULIO / SIPA / EAST NEWS, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Reese Witherspoon

© Just Like Heaven / Dreamworks Pictures and co-producers, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Zendaya

Jack Shea/Starshots/Broadimage/EAST NEWS, Ashley Landis / Invision / East News

Kylie Jenner

Paul Marks/Broadimage/EAST NEWS, © kyliejenner / Instagram

Beyoncé

Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection / East News, © beyonce / Instagram

Cher

Dee Cercone / Everett Collection / East News, Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

Leighton Meester

PHOTOlink / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News, Charles Sykes / Invision / East News

Salma Hayek

© Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Nina Dobrev

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Natalie Portman

Abaca / EAST NEWS, MICHAEL TRAN / AFP / East News

Selena Gomez

AP / East News, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Priyanka Chopra

Aishwarya Rai

Mary Evans Picture Library / Allstar / Cinetext / Mark Liley / East News, Chassery+Courdji / KCS / East News

Irina Shayk

James Atoa / Everett Collection / East News, Scott Garfitt / Invision / East News

Rooney Mara

MARCOCCHI GIULIO / SIPA / EAST NEWS, Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Gwen Stefani

LE FLOCH / NIKO / NIVIERE / SIPA / EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Anne Hathaway

mpi13/MediaPunch Inc/EAST NEWS, Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

Madonna

zz / Dennis Van Tine / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News, © madonna / Instagram

Brie Larson

© Just Peck / Jerry Leider Productions and co-producers, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Sophie Turner

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

Amanda Seyfried

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

And here you can find a few tips on how to define your eyebrows at home like a professional stylist.

