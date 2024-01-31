What Are Gilmore Girls Cast Doing Now

In the new millennium, captivating TV shows skillfully grabbed our attention, with gems like the iconic mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory showcasing an inseparable bond. Alongside the charming Stars Hollow residents, each actor added a unique charm to the screen. Now, almost 24 years since the first episode and 17 years since the show ended, let’s explore what the Gilmore Girls cast is doing now. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

1. Rory Gilmore

2. Lorelai Gilmore



3. Lane Kim

4. Luke Danes

Scott Patterson had various TV and film appearances before becoming well-known as Lorelai’s on-and-off-again love affair. Luke Danes, his character, became every girl’s dream: a little gruff but financially secure (due to owning a cafe!), straightforward yet loving, and an endless supply of coffee. After Gilmore Girls, Patterson turned to horror cinema, appearing in Saw IV, Saw V, and Saw VI. He also starred on series such as 90210 and The Event. His forthcoming projects include The Rogue and Liberty. Not to mention Stars Hollow, in 2021, he began the podcast I Am All In, in which he gives his thoughts on the show week by episode.

5. Michel Gerard

Yanic Truesdale played Michel, the sardonic concierge (and subsequently part-owner) of the Dragonfly Inn, better than anybody else. Truesdale previously performed in French-Canadian films in Quebec. Truesdale has been on episodes such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Fixer, and Mohawk Girls, in addition to returning to Stars Hollow for the series revival. He returned to his homeland of Montreal and continued to work in cinema and television there. He also reunited with McCarthy for the Netflix comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot.

6. Emily Gilmore

7. Richard Gilmore

8. Sookie St. James

9. Kirk Gleason

10. Paris Geller

11. Miss Patty

12. Dean Forester

As Dean, the Doose’s bag boy and Rory’s first boyfriend, Jared Padalecki established his name. Who could forget their charming kiss that involved a small amount of larceny? After Gilmore Girls, Padalecki was able to land a big part in Supernatural, which ran for a whopping fifteen seasons from 2005 to 2020. He also starred in Walker, Walker: Independence, Kings of Con, Friday the 13th, and Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage.

13. Logan Huntzberger

Logan Huntzberger, Rory’s college boyfriend, was depicted by Matt Czuchry in a way that was both charming and aggravating. He had previously made appearances in television shows like Veronica Mars, Opposite Sex, The Practice, and Young Americans before joining the cast in the fifth season. Czuchry continued to work in the field after Rory rejected his proposition in the penultimate episode. After a brief time on Friday Night Lights, he went on to play prominent roles in The Good Wife, which ran from 2009 to 2016, and The Resident from 2018 to 2023.

14. Jackson Belleville

Jackson Douglas is well recognized for playing the character Jackson in the Gilmore Girls television series. Jackson, who works at the Independence Inn in the show, develops romantic feelings for Sookie, the head cook. After a while, the couple marries, has a son called Davey, and faces difficulties as Sookie finds out she is pregnant once more. They make up despite some conflict, and Sookie can’t wait for their new baby to arrive. He appeared back in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Douglas has worked on movies other than Gilmore Girls, such as Brown Eyed Girl in 2001 and The Guilt Trip in 2012. He has two kids with his ex-wife, Alex Borstein.

15. Jess Mariano

16. Taylor Doose

Michael Winters played Taylor in Stars Hollow, where he owns Doose’s Market and leads town meetings. He often clashes with Luke Danes and is known for his quirky ideas as a town selectman. Winters also had roles in soap operas like Days of Our Lives and Ally McBeal. You might recognize him from guest appearances on Friends, The Nanny, Cheers, Frasier, and Law & Order. His versatility in different roles showcases his talent on screen.

17. Babette Dell

18. Mrs. Kim

