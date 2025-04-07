White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Brings Back "Normal" Teeth, and Fans Love It
Aimee Lou Wood has officially stolen the spotlight, not just for her acting chops, but for her refreshingly real smile. The British actress, known for her big, expressive grin and natural teeth, plays Chelsea in season three of The White Lotus. With her wide smile framed by delicate features and doe eyes, Wood brings a kind of warmth and honesty to the screen that’s hard to fake.
She’s not the only one standing out for keeping it real.
Charlotte Le Bon, the stunning French Canadian actress who plays Chelsea’s friend Chloe, also shows off her unique grin—imperfect in the best way. Together, their natural teeth offer a striking contrast to Hollywood’s usual obsession with ultra-white, ultra-straight veneers. It’s not just refreshing, it’s a small revolution.
Much like Barbra Streisand famously refused a nose job to preserve her voice, Wood and Le Bon seem to understand that embracing what makes them different actually adds to their screen presence. Their smiles don’t just look authentic—they help their performances feel more grounded, more human.
Their teeth are more than just cosmetic, they’re cultural, too.
Veneers have been around for a century. The first versions were made in the late 1920s to give Hollywood stars like Joan Crawford more camera-friendly smiles. Despite their price, they’re still in high demand, even leading some to travel overseas for cheaper options.
Those picture-perfect teeth can sometimes get in the way of a good performance.
When actors take on period pieces or grittier roles, their bright, uniform smiles can feel out of place. The team behind Griselda even had to create special false teeth for Sofía Vergara to help her character look more authentic.
Veneers have become something of a status symbol—a way to signal success or erase any signs of a modest past. Some dentists even claim a fresh set can take years off a person’s appearance. But whether they actually boost confidence is still up for debate.
A 2019 study in Australia found no strong link between orthodontic treatment and better self-esteem, though a few smaller studies have seen some improvement in self-image.
Many kids now get orthodontic evaluations by age seven, and plenty of adults are going for second rounds of braces in their 30s, 40s, and beyond. Even White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell wore braces behind her teeth while filming Insecure to perfect her already-gorgeous smile.
Yet there’s something undeniably inspiring about actors like Wood, Le Bon, Cynthia Erivo, and Melanie Lynskey, who show up on screen with confidence and character—no veneers required. Keira Knightley famously kept her “wonky teeth” when starting out, and now embraces them with humor. In a recent Graham Norton appearance, she used her teeth to play the notes to Cher’s “Believe”—right in front of Cher.
In a world obsessed with filters and fixes, seeing stars keep their real smiles feels almost rebellious. Wood told The Hollywood Reporter, “Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth—that I don’t have veneers or Botox—it feels a bit rebellious.”
Teeth are having a moment.
Fans can’t get enough of Aimee Lou Wood’s smile, and her natural teeth have become a beloved standout feature in a sea of perfectly polished veneers. One admirer wrote, "In an industry of veneers, Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth give her such a unique look," while another gushed, "I could write a whole piece on the importance of Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth."
Many are celebrating not just her individuality, but what it represents—a shift toward embracing real, unfiltered beauty. "Hoping that Aimee Lou Wood and Charlotte Le Bon being in The White Lotus having very natural looking and non-veneered teeth signals a move toward less judgment of not-cosmetically-perfect teeth," one thoughtful fan shared. And of course, there’s no shortage of pure joy in the mix: "Aimee Lou Wood teeth soooo beautiful, I'VE BEEN SAYING THIS." Her smile isn’t just charming—it’s empowering, and fans are here for it.
It feels like a reminder that real beauty doesn’t need to be polished to perfection. Sometimes, a natural smile is the most powerful statement of all.