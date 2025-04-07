White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Brings Back "Normal" Teeth, and Fans Love It

Fans can’t get enough of Aimee Lou Wood’s smile, and her natural teeth have become a beloved standout feature in a sea of perfectly polished veneers. One admirer wrote, "In an industry of veneers, Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth give her such a unique look," while another gushed, "I could write a whole piece on the importance of Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth."

Many are celebrating not just her individuality, but what it represents—a shift toward embracing real, unfiltered beauty. "Hoping that Aimee Lou Wood and Charlotte Le Bon being in The White Lotus having very natural looking and non-veneered teeth signals a move toward less judgment of not-cosmetically-perfect teeth," one thoughtful fan shared. And of course, there’s no shortage of pure joy in the mix: "Aimee Lou Wood teeth soooo beautiful, I'VE BEEN SAYING THIS." Her smile isn’t just charming—it’s empowering, and fans are here for it.