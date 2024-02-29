Who Is Billie Eilish Dating: The Truth About Her Relationship Status

Billie Eilish, the enigmatic songstress who has taken the music industry by storm, continues to captivate fans with her haunting melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. But beyond the stage lights and studio recordings, what lies in the realm of her heart? Who is Billie Eilish dating? In this extended exploration, we unravel the intricacies of Billie Eilish’s dating history, shedding light on her past relationships and her current status.

She has been very secretive about her love life.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Her immense talent — which has won her nine Grammy Awards and broken Spotify streaming records, among many other accolades — and iconic style have meant that all eyes are on her at every turn. One thing she has largely managed to keep out of the public eye, however, is her romantic relationships. Everyone wanted to know who is Billie Eilish dating. Speaking on an episode of British radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp in September 2020, the Happier Than Ever hitmaker discussed how she prefers to keep her personal life private. «I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,» she revealed. «I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’» She’s managed to keep things largely under wraps aside from her recent romantic involvement with musician Jesse Rutherford, which she’s flaunted on social media, on the red carpet, and in interviews. Read on for a deep dive into Eilish’s dating history.

Jesse Rutherford (October 2022—May 2023)

The Lovely singer made an exception for her private relationship rule with Rutherford, the lead singer of alt-rock band the Neighbourhood — a pairing that also sparked controversy among fans. The pair first fueled rumors of a romance in October 2022, when they were captured in photos published by Entertainment Tonight sharing a kiss in Los Angeles to cap off a date night — days after they had cozied up together at local restaurant Crossroads Kitchen.

A source who caught the outing tells ET, «It definitely seemed like a date, and they stayed there for three hours ... Billie touched the back of Jesse’s head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips.» Fans didn’t have to wonder if things were serious for long — Eilish kicked off their romance on November 1, when she posted a now-deleted photo on Instagram of herself dressed as a baby and Rutherford dressed as an old man for Halloween. Their costumes appeared to be a response to the backlash they faced over their 11-year age difference, as Eilish was 20 and Rutherford was 31 at the time.

Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

A few days later, the two made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in matching Gucci pajamas. Eilish opened up about her romance with the singer in a November 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. «Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now],» she told the magazine. «And it’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life ... where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest. Are you kidding me? Can we just—round of applause for me. Thank you! Jesse Rutherford, everyone!»

On March 13, 2023, the pair walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party for the second and final time as a couple. They called it quits two months later, with Eilish’s rep confirming the split in a statement to Page Six on May 17. “​​We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” the statement read. The rep added that any rumors of infidelity were “false”. Read along to find out the actor who is Billie Eilish dating.

Matthew Tyler Vorce (April 2021—May 2022)

Eilish first sparked dating rumors with 2 Little Monsters actor Vorce after the two were spotted grabbing coffee together in Santa Barbara, California. Eilish’s pit bull, Shark, was also there. Eilish rested her head on Vorce’s shoulder with her arm around his waist while he rubbed her neck in photos published by Page Six. There was also a significant age difference between them: Eilish was 19 and Vorce was 29 at the time. Though the two never officially went public, Vorce seemed to confirm their split in May 2022 while addressing rumors of infidelity. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Brandon Quention Adams (2018—June 2019)

Eilish and Adams — who is known by the stage name 7:AMP, and whom she referred to as «Q» — started out as friends before becoming romantically involved. While they were dating, the What Was I Made For? singer appeared on the cover of the rapper’s album Bleaupro, which was released in April 2019. Their coupling remained unknown to the public until the release of Eilish’s 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, in which she opens up about their breakup. «I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him,» explained Eilish, who was 17 at the time. «I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about. ... There was just a lack of effort.» She continued: «I love him, though, which made it harder. I’m not over him; I haven’t found anyone else. I didn’t stop loving him. I just spent a little time away from him, and I was like, ’Wow! I’m missing out on so much because I’m worrying about you all the time and I don’t want what you want, and you don’t want what I want. I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.’» Adams, who was 22 at the time, received criticism following the film’s release, which he addressed on social media, saying, «Sometimes people disagree and don’t want the same things as one another. It’s on you to understand there are several points of view to a situation.» He added: «Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. I stay with a smile on my face even when I’m hurting.» Eilish responded by posting on her Instagram Story, asking fans to «remember to be nice to people no matter what! I love you guys, thank you for protecting me, but be nice!!»

She came out as queer in 2023.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

Billie Eilish, the ethereal voice behind chart-topping hits, has always been an enigma. Her haunting melodies and introspective lyrics have resonated with millions. But beyond the music, there was a secret she carried—a truth waiting to be unveiled. In 2023, Billie Eilish stepped into the spotlight once more, this time to confirm what some had suspected all along: she identifies as queer. In a candid interview with Variety, published on November 13, 2023, Billie Eilish peeled back the layers of her identity. She revealed that she is both attracted to and intimidated by women. The publication described her struggle to feel like a «girl’s girl,» acknowledging that she has never quite related to girls in the conventional sense. Billie’s words echoed vulnerability and authenticity as she confessed, «I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real ... I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.»

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

Billie Eilish’s journey toward self-acceptance has been both private and public. Despite her Grammy-nominated anthem What Was I Made For? celebrating individual experiences with womanhood, she still grapples with her identity as a woman. She confessed, «I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.» Even as she identifies with the pronouns «she/her,» Billie acknowledges that her sense of self doesn’t neatly fit into societal boxes. Her honesty resonates with countless others who navigate similar complexities. Billie Eilish’s confirmation of her queer identity surprised some, but for others, it was a validation of what they had sensed all along. On December 2, 2023, at a red carpet event, she playfully remarked, «Wasn’t it obvious?» Her nonchalant response reflected both her self-assuredness and the gradual shift toward a more accepting world. Fans rallied around her, celebrating her authenticity and courage. Billie’s accidental coming out—triggered by her candid interview—highlighted the power of vulnerability. She «didn’t realize» that people weren’t already aware of her truth. In a world where labels matter less than genuine connections, Billie Eilish’s revelation reminds us that authenticity transcends expectations.

The then 21-year-old star admitted she doesn’t «really believe» in the concept of coming out, adding: «I just think, I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.» Eilish, who has not labeled her sexuality, said that when she first saw the article, she was like, «Oh, I guess I came out today!» «It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,» Eilish said. «I’m for the girls.» In her November interview with Variety, Eilish talked about how she spent most of her life assuming that women didn’t like her. Billie Eilish’s journey is a symphony of vulnerability, strength, and self-discovery. As she continues to create music that touches souls, her queer identity adds another layer to her artistry. So, when we ask, "Who is Billie Eilish?"—we now know that she is unapologetically herself, weaving her truth into every lyric and melody.

In her November interview with Variety, Eilish discussed how she spent most of her life assuming that women didn’t like her. The Bad Guy singer explained, «I have deep connections with the women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life.» Recently, Eilish was also honored as a «changemaker» at Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event in Los Angeles for her work with her mother Maggie Baird’s organization, Support and Feed. The singer was visibly choked up during her speech, though she blamed her emotions on taking the steroid prednisone to treat an illness. Eilish used her speech as a moment to open up about her feelings of womanhood. «It’s really hard to be a woman out here, people,» she said. «I’ve never really felt like a woman, and I’ve spent a lot of my life not feeling like I fit into being a woman, but I think for a few years because of that insecurity.» The singer said she was «pick me» about gender roles when she was younger, which she now regrets, explaining that she would say things like, «Oh, I’m not like other girls.» «I’ve grown to be very resentful of that period of time because I’m so much more interested in being like other girls because other girls are tight,» she said. «I love women!» While Eilish said she still has «a lot of internalized misogyny» in her, she added, «And I have to say, with like full transparency, I feel very grateful to be a woman right now.»

Following the magazine’s issue in November 2023, Eilish called out Variety in an Instagram post. She thanked the magazine for honoring her with an award, but also expressed her dissatisfaction for «outing» her on the «red carpet.» Along with a carousel of images, she wrote, «Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream What Was I Made For.»

Bonus: Other celebrities who are neither straight nor gay.

Billie Eilish, the talented singer-songwriter, is one of the many celebrities who defy traditional labels when it comes to their sexual orientation. In recent years, a growing number of stars have opened up about their attraction to more than one gender, embracing a more fluid approach to their identities. Let’s explore some of these remarkable individuals.

Halsey : The chart-topping artist identifies as bisexual, openly discussing her experiences and relationships with both men and women.

: The chart-topping artist identifies as bisexual, openly discussing her experiences and relationships with both men and women. Cardi B : The fierce rapper and social media sensation has also expressed her bisexuality, emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself.

: The fierce rapper and social media sensation has also expressed her bisexuality, emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself. Kit Connor : Known for his roles in film and television, Kit Connor identifies as bisexual and advocates for LGBTQ+ visibility.

: Known for his roles in film and television, Kit Connor identifies as bisexual and advocates for LGBTQ+ visibility. Janelle Monáe : The multifaceted singer, songwriter, and actress identifies as pansexual, emphasizing that love knows no boundaries.

: The multifaceted singer, songwriter, and actress identifies as pansexual, emphasizing that love knows no boundaries. Miley Cyrus: With her bold and unapologetic persona, Miley Cyrus has openly embraced her pansexuality, challenging societal norms.

Some stars prefer to use the term «queer,» which encompasses a wide range of sexual orientations and gender identities. This label allows for flexibility and acknowledges that attraction can be fluid. Many celebrities, like Billie Eilish, choose not to adhere strictly to any specific label. They celebrate their attractions without feeling confined by societal expectations.

Billie Eilish’s heartstrings resonate not only in her music, but also in the quiet moments shared with those who held her hand. So, when someone asks, «Who is Billie Eilish dating?» remember that her love life is a symphony—an ever-evolving composition. As fans, we listen, we speculate, and we celebrate the notes she chooses to play. While the world wonders about Billie Eilish’s love life, there’s a tale of personal growth that’s yet to be unveiled. Be sure to catch our next feature, where she shares her journey of overcoming insecurities and finding beauty in every aspect of herself.