"Who Is This?", Donatella Versace Stuns Fans With Her Ageless Look at 70

Donatella Versace has been a major figure in the fashion industry for over 30 years. She stepped into the spotlight in 1997 after the tragic death of her brother, Gianni Versace, on July 15 of that year. Already running the brand’s Versus line since 1989, Donatella took over as creative director immediately, eventually becoming the chief creative officer.

From that moment on, she has led the luxury fashion house with passion and vision. Even after the recent sale of Versace to Prada Group for €1.25 billion ($1.38 billion) in April 2025, Donatella’s influence on the brand and the fashion world remains undeniable.