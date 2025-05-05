"Who Is This?", Donatella Versace Stuns Fans With Her Ageless Look at 70
Legendary fashion designer Donatella Versace just turned 70, and fans can’t believe how youthful she looks. Known for her bold style and long-standing influence in high fashion, Donatella marked her milestone birthday in true Versace fashion, sparking major reaction from the internet.
Donatella Versace has been a major figure in the fashion industry for over 30 years. She stepped into the spotlight in 1997 after the tragic death of her brother, Gianni Versace, on July 15 of that year. Already running the brand’s Versus line since 1989, Donatella took over as creative director immediately, eventually becoming the chief creative officer.
From that moment on, she has led the luxury fashion house with passion and vision. Even after the recent sale of Versace to Prada Group for €1.25 billion ($1.38 billion) in April 2025, Donatella’s influence on the brand and the fashion world remains undeniable.
Knowing that turning 70 is a “big birthday,” Donatella made sure her celebration was unforgettable.
“What a way to celebrate my birthday — on Broadway with George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck. A tour de force! 🎂🥳🎉🎈,” she shared on Instagram, praising Clooney’s debut on Broadway. “George, your talent, your courage and your passion are totally inspiring. Congratulations on your Tony nomination! I was on the edge of my seat. Bravo!!”
After enjoying the show, the designer went backstage to meet the 63-year-old actor. While Clooney wore a classic black tuxedo, Donatella stunned in a lilac floral dress and beige platform boots, impressing fans with her fresh, ageless look.
Demi Moore was recently crowned the "world's most beautiful" title, and the news has fans divided. Read all about it here.