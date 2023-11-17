Woman, 50, Gives Birth to a “Miracle Baby” After 10 Years of Waiting

Procreation journeys vary for women, and for Susie Troxler, an American psychologist, the path to motherhood was an extraordinary one. Susie, 50, and her husband Tony, aged 61, realized their dream of having a baby after a 13-year marriage. Little Lily Antonia Troxler was born on September 29, 2021, bringing immeasurable joy to the couple.

A challenging process

The couple, based in North Carolina, faced years of struggle to conceive naturally. Unaware of fertility assistance options initially, they sought help three years ago from Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith, their OB-GYN.



Susie’s age posed challenges, and after discovering fibroids during a medical checkup, she underwent surgery in 2019. Unfortunately, natural conception seemed unlikely due to age and health complications. Turning to IVF and later egg donation, they faced setbacks.

The miracle unfolds

Despite obstacles, the couple’s perseverance prevailed. After a challenging health crisis-induced delay, a final attempt with their last viable embryo proved miraculous. Susie, at the age of 50, discovered she was pregnant, bringing overwhelming joy to both her and Tony.



The pregnancy journey, though long, went smoothly, culminating in the birth of Little Lily via a planned C-section led by Dr. Harraway-Smith on September 29, 2021. “I don’t even have the words, it’s surreal,” Susie recalled.

The joy of parenthood

Reflecting on their unique journey, the couple embraces the miracle of welcoming a child at 50 as a true blessing. Susie believes in the timing of children, irrespective of parental age, calling Lily their “miracle baby.”