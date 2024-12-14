Woman's List of Things Husbands "Should Never See Their Wives Do" Sparks Outrage

It’s a beautiful thing, to be in a stable relationship when your husband has already discovered all of the terrible smells your body can produce. And he still loves you and chooses to stick with you nonetheless. But one woman believes that pooping and other fundamentally human things are killing the romance tragically too soon. She shared the list of things that she believes women should never do in their husbands’ presence and gained unexpected feedback from netizens.

Relationships are unique and often amusing. What typically begins as two people presenting their best selves—polite, well-groomed, and polished—can evolve into moments of unabashed comfort, like leaving the bathroom door open or refusing to share snacks. Or is that just us? While every relationship has its dynamics and ways of expressing affection, it raises the question: how comfortable are we letting our partners see the sides of ourselves we usually keep private? This question gained traction recently when a woman on X (formerly Twitter) sparked debate by sharing a detailed list of things she believes wives should never let their husbands witness. Ingri Pauline, a nutrition coach and strength and conditioning specialist from Las Vegas, argued that if women want to “be treated like a lady,” they should “act like one,” prompting strong reactions across the platform.

The list seemed controversial to many people.

So what is on this list of things that the woman believes people should keep private while in a relationship?



Well, it includes: “poop, pop zits, pluck any hair on your face beside an eyebrow, do a face mask, wax your bikini line, and see you in an outfit you would be embarrassed to be seen in by anyone else.”



There may be huge disagreements with all of those points, understandably, but on a personal note — many of us would love a facemask with our partners so that one would be in question for us. Pauline gave some explanations in her comments by adding: “Your husband will inevitably see you at your worst anyway and it pays to keep some mystery and act like a lady around him. She added, “My husband knows I go to the bathroom and I come out looking and feeling better. That’s it. I like to keep it that way as much as possible.”

The OP referred to “good manners” in marriage while making people acquainted with the list of her taboos.

Ingri explained that marriage, just like any other relationship, requires some etiquette and good manners from both partners.



She elaborated her thoughts in one of her comments, saying, “They have been calling the BEAUTY SECRETS for a reason. Do you want him to keep treating you like a lady? Then act like one Just like your husband should be the person who gets the MOST of your manners (please, thank you, goodbye, welcome home, I love you, etc).”



The woman is sure that “Manners and mystery are insurance policies against boredom and getting treated like a roommate.” She makes a valid point about maintaining good manners with your partner—a thoughtful reminder that mutual respect is key in any relationship. That said, treating your partner with respect should be a given, forming the foundation of a healthy and loving connection.

Safe to say — some users were not so happy about the list, as netizens flooded the comments.

One user said: “Some of us are adults and don’t need to hide basic bodily functions or beauty routines from our partners.” A second added: “Bro, literally after I was discharged from the hospital after giving birth to our daughter, my hubby had to hold my hand while I pooped. He watched a whole child come out of me. I think he can handle seeing me in ’unlady-like’ states as it’s physically impossible.”



Though some people agreed with the list of things the woman posted, as one user penned: “Absolutely. An air of mystery should be preserved even after marriage. Just as there’s some stuff I wouldn’t want to see him doing, he shouldn’t be seeing you doing all of this stuff either.”