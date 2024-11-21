Here’s the Gross Reason Why Doctors Recommend Tying Your Hair Up When You’re Pooping

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 7.1 million views, Dr. Daria Sadovskaya, a nephrologist, has surprised viewers by revealing common bathroom hygiene mistakes that many people make. With a background in critical-care medicine and anesthesiology, and currently specializing in kidney health, Sadovskaya has been practicing medicine over 7 years. Her expertise and straightforward advice have earned her more than 189,000 followers who regularly tune in for her health insights.

A doctor has recently revealed unusual bathroom habits to adopt, including why people must put their hair up before using the toilet. Daria Sadovskaya is a nephrologist. On TikTok, the doctor often shares everyday health practices and medical facts with her massive amount of followers. Her viral video has left users shocked with more than 7.2m views, telling them how a simple toilet visit could spread bacteria to people’s hair and face. “Most people’s lives are driven by routines and habits, and some of the tiniest habits can negatively affect your health, and you’re not even aware of it,” Sadovskaya — from Singapore — shared in an interview. “That’s why I find it important to create awareness around these small habits and help people change their routines for the healthier.”

The first major bathroom mistake highlighted in Dr. Daria Sadovskaya’s viral TikTok video is a surprising one: if you have long hair, you should avoid using the toilet with your hair down. In her interview, Sadovskaya explained her reasoning, “When you poop and flush, all the germs and bacteria from your stool are spread around your bathroom, and come on your hair first.” This phenomenon, known as “toilet plume,” is the result of tiny particles being released into the air when a toilet is flushed, potentially spreading bacteria throughout the bathroom. She emphasized that those particles can easily end up on your hair, and if left unchecked, these germs can travel from your hair to your face, leading to unwanted breakouts and skin irritation. Sadovskaya’s unexpected tip is a simple but impactful way to prevent potential contamination and maintain better hygiene in the bathroom, especially for people with longer locks.

People in the comments were quite impressed with what they saw. However, many users were left skeptical, because going to the loo and tying their hair up seemed like a time and effort-consuming procedure to them. One user wrote, “Oh my lord, everything we do causes bacteria, our own bodies can cause bacteria; builds immune systems.” Another user added, “Me doing all these things and managing to still be alive.” One more person wrote, “Everyone I know does this, including my grandparents.”

Apart from telling her audience that they totally shouldn’t poop with their hair down, the doctor mentioned 2 other things that can potentially harm people’s health. In the same video, the doctor advised to avoid a popular bathroom product—the loofah. A natural exfoliating sponge commonly used in bathing and skincare, the item is derived from cylindrical fruits that mature and develop a tough outer shell. The use of loofahs in personal care dates back centuries, with the earliest recorded instances of their use going back to Ancient Egypt. But Sadovskaya isn’t keen. “When it comes to loofah, the main reason is its cleanliness,” she said. “It’s a perfect place for bacteria and mold to thrive in a warm, moist environment, which can cause infections, particularly if washing an open cut or trap germs inside your pores.” And health tip number 3 was all about razors. In particular, the doctor advised that people must never keep their razors in the bathroom. She explained, “Moisture and warmth can cause accelerated corrosion of the blades.” She added, “Dull or corroded razor blades can increase the risk of cuts, irritation, infection and ingrown hairs.” “In addition to that, your razor is also being exposed to the germs coming from your toilet,” said Sadovskaya. “Then, when you shave, you apply all those germs to your skin, and, God forbid, accidentally make a cut.”