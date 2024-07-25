Young Woman Reveals the Dramatic Results of Her Dental Implants Surgery

In an inspiring reveal, a young woman has shared the results of her dental implants surgery after tragically losing her teeth at the age of 20. After a challenging journey marked by emotional and physical hurdles, she bravely faced the world with a radiant smile that speaks volumes about her resilience and determination.

She went viral.

Cheyenne Dunn posted a video that went viral, garnering an astonishing 1.2 million likes on TikTok. In this candid video, Cheyenne revealed her dentures and detailed her nightly routine for keeping them clean. She demonstrated how she carefully takes her dentures off and thoroughly washes them. Notably, the video was posted just 48 days before her dental implant surgery.

How she lost her teeth

Cheyenne Dunn's journey with her teeth began at the age of 15 when she got braces. By the time the braces were removed at 17, they had left her teeth with unsightly spots. Due to financial constraints, her dentist recommended dentures as an affordable solution. Reflecting on this period, Dunn expressed her mixed emotions, saying, "I was so happy with my new smile but so disappointed that I couldn’t keep my natural teeth because of money."

Her new smile

After raising $30K from her supportive followers on TikTok, Cheyenne Dunn was finally able to afford her dental implants. "There are no words to express the gratitude I have to finally, after 12 years, have a smile I am proud of and confident in," she shared. Reflecting on her long and challenging journey with her teeth, Dunn was overwhelmed by the love and support she received from her TikTok community. She expressed deep appreciation for everyone who contributed to her dental implants fund, helping to make her dream come true. "I've been through so much with my teeth through the years, and when I came on TikTok and shared my story, I was surprisingly met with so much love and support. I love each and every one of you and I cannot even express how grateful I am," Dunn said, her new smile a testament to the power of community and generosity.

It’s easier to eat more foods.

With her new dental implants, Cheyenne finds it easier to enjoy a wider variety of foods. In a joyful TikTok video, she celebrated being able to eat corn on the cob again, a dish she had missed dearly. Cheyenne also shared her newfound ease in eating sandwiches, something she struggled with when she had dentures. "When I had dentures, I always struggled with eating sandwiches. Now I can eat a sandwich like it's nothing," she remarked. Additionally, she posted a before-and-after video showcasing her ability to eat strawberries with chocolate. In the past, her dentures would fall out when she tried to bite into the fruit, but now, with her implants, she can enjoy strawberries without any trouble. These videos highlight the significant improvement in her quality of life and the confidence her dental implants have brought her.