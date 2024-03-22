Zac Efron’s Shirtless Beach Date With Baby Sister Breaks the Internet (Video)

Zac Efron is welcoming spring with a special day with his siblings! The 36-year-old shared a video of him bonding with his sister and look-alike younger brother at the beach and people can’t handle the cuteness (and hotness) of it.

Zac Efron embraced the new season in his unique way by ditching his shirt and enjoying the outdoors. The star gave his fans a glimpse into his family life by posting a charming video on social media. The clip featured Zac, his brother Dylan, who’s 32, and their youngest sister, Olivia, who’s just 4 years old. The brothers, dressed alike in black shorts and hats, showcased their athletic builds as they played with Olivia among the ocean waves.

The video opens with Zac giving Olivia tender kisses on her cheek, setting a loving tone. Olivia’s excitement is lovely as she shouts in anticipation of the waves, while Zac lifts her, letting the surf splash around them. Dylan joins in, and together, the brothers create a playful moment, swinging Olivia over the water. Though brief, the video was enough to warm the hearts of Zac’s followers, sparking comments praising his paternal qualities.

His caption, «First day of spring ☀️,» reflects the joy of the season. Dylan also captured the day’s magic on his Instagram, quoting Olivia’s words, «’it was a perfect day’ - Olivia.»

Zac and Dylan are the children of David Efron and Starla Baskett. Their parents parted ways in 2016, and since then, David has remarried and had two more children, Olivia and Henry, who are Zac and Dylan’s half-siblings.