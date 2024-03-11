10+ Adults Shared a Creepy Childhood Memory That Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Curiosities
day ago

Memories from our childhood stick around for a long time. They make us feel nostalgic for a time when we could let our imagination run wild and live without any worries. But there are also memories we’d rather forget. Here, we’ve collected 11 of the creepiest stories people have shared from their early days.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

In this article, other adults were transported back to their childhoods, this time reflecting on the uncanny beliefs they held as kids.

Preview photo credit sarca***les / Reddit, Anna Shvets / Pexels

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads