My Sister Is Pregnant, Her Husband Wants Me to Cheat

Sometimes, the relations between family members can turn into a twisted drama with a totally unpredictable end. The same happened to our today’s heroine. A woman, 29, came to Reddit to tell people about her absolutely insane relationship with her sister and her sister’s husband. She’s at a loss, because she never expected that she would become an apple of discord between them.

The woman’s attitude to her sister’s husband has never been positive.

A woman has recently come to Reddit and made a post about her absolutely dubious family situation. She has literally appeared «between two fires» and doesn’t know what to do now. The OP started her post, saying, «I’m not sure exactly where to post, but my friend recommended this sub as she listens to the podcast. Throwaway and fake names.» She started her story, telling about her sister’s marriage background. She wrote, «My sister’s husband won’t leave me alone, my sister refuses to see reason because she’s pregnant. Me (29F) and my husband (30M) recently got married in early October, to a beautiful ceremony. My sister „Stacy“ (22F) walked me down the aisle as my father sadly passed of cancer and couldn’t.» But the family idyll stopped at this point. The OP confessed, «Stacy was unhappy in her marriage to „Jack“ (32M) who tried to convince me to let her „remarry“ him during my ceremony.»

Stacy’s husband appeared to be not a very good person from the start.

Jack, the husband of OP’s sister, appeared to be not a very good husband for Stacy. The OP wrote, «Stacy came to me a few weeks after my wedding, and said she was going to divorce Jack. I fully supported her, and offered her a room in my home. Fast-forward to her twenty-second birthday, in me and my husband’s backyard during a barbecue, she announced she was pregnant.» The news about pregnancy were shocking for the rest of the family. The woman wrote, «Me and my husband were dumbstruck, and after the congratulations and hugs, I pulled her inside to my bedroom.» «I asked if she was still on her birth control, and she said she was. Then I asked if she was going to keep the baby, and she said yes. I asked about her divorce, and she said it was „a sign“ to tough things out.»

The whole story took a really horrible twist later.

The woman revealed that very unhealthy things started happening when she unblocked Jack. She said, «Fast forward to last weekend, when Jack texted me. (I unblocked him to help with the pregnancy). He sent me provocative photos, asking to meet up at a hotel sometime.» «I immediately showed my husband, and asked my sister if she could meet up with us tomorrow. My husband was enraged, and threatened Jack, (to me at least) but I calmed him down. I took pictures of what Jack sent, and blocked him (for the hundredth time, it feels like).» But her sister’s reaction was just unreasonable. The woman said that, surprisingly, her sister started acting as if she was her enemy. She wrote, «When my sister came, we showed her the pictures, and she was silent, before she burst into tears, yelling that I was a ‘homewrecker’ and ‘jealous of her child’. I tried to calm her down, and so did my husband, but she stormed out.» «Since then, Jack has been sending provocative pics daily, using fake numbers, emails, even Stacy’s phone as he knows I won’t block her. I’m at a loss, my sister refuses to speak to me, her husband Jack is harassing me, and MY husband is on the verge of becoming a criminal if Jack doesn’t stop (ok that last one’s a joke, my husband is a saint).»

People of Reddit delivered some nice advice for the desperate woman.

Redditors were quick to react to the woman’s desperate plea for help. One user wrote, «I’m fairly sure in most western countries you can get him arrested for constantly spamming your phone with that photos. That has to breach into harassment at some point. You should go that route. Not sure you can do much about your psycho sister.» Another user added, «Yep, at the very least I’d charge him with intimidation/stalking. OP, take those texts to your county courthouse and request a Personal protection order/restraining order. He will panic and drop fast.

Law enforcement, I deal with this a lot. Protect yourself and keep your hubby from doing something less than legal to this bad person.»