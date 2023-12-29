10+ Celebrities Who Are Turning 50 in 2024, and It’s Hard to Believe

8 hours ago

Many of our favorite celebrities are reaching a big birthday milestone: turning 50. Despite some of them looking ageless, this list reminds fans that time flies. And we can’t wait to see what the future holds for these stars on their fifties!

Kate Moss

Retna/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Tiffani Thiessen

Ron Wolfson/Everett Collection/East News, Rob Grabowski/Invision/East News

Christian Bale

UNIVERSAL PICTURES / AlbumEAST NEWS, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Olivia Colman

LFI/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News, Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Jerry O’Connell

© Calendar Girl / Parkway Productions, Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

Eva Mendes

Victoria Beckham

© Spice World / Fragile Films and co-producers, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Penélope Cruz

AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News

Alanis Morissette

AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News, © alanis / Instagram

Hilary Swank

Amy Adams

Allstar/Graham Whitby Boot/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Jimmy Fallon

CJ Contino/Everett Collection/East News, © jimmyfallon / Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ryan Seacrest

Allstar/Graham Whitby Boot/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News, Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

A lot happened in 2023 in the lives of our favorite stars, for better or worse. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom introduced their daughter to the world for the very first time, and people were stunned to find out she looks just like her mom! On the other hand, Jamie Foxx had an extremely difficult time after he found himself in a life-threatening situation.

Preview photo credit Trust the Man / Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and co-producers, evamendes / Instagram

