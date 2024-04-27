10+ Celebrity Men Who Would Drastically Transform With a Full Beard
16 hours ago
Beards can have multiple benefits for men, including protecting their skin from UV rays. Still, whether it's for aesthetic reasons or practicality, many prefer a clean-shaven face or light stubble. That means we rarely ever get to see some male celebrities rocking a full beard. Well, we decided to see how it'd look for a few stars, and our curiosity didn't disappoint. The results are surprising, to say the least.
Cristiano Ronaldo
-/AFP/East News
Cillian Murphy
LUME IMAGES/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News
Tom Holland
Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News
Jay-Z
Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News
Joe Jonas
Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News
Pete Davidson
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/Bauer Griffin/East News
Andrew Scott
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/East News
Taron Egerton
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News
John Cho
Invision/Invision/AP/East News
Regé-Jean Page
Tom Cruise
Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News
Mark Zuckerberg
Kyodo/EAST NEWS
Elon Musk
Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News
If you're interested in finding out what other male celebrities would look like with beards, click here. Dwayne Johnson and Robert Pattinson became as different as night and day. See it for yourself!
