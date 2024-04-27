10+ Celebrity Men Who Would Drastically Transform With a Full Beard

Beards can have multiple benefits for men, including protecting their skin from UV rays. Still, whether it's for aesthetic reasons or practicality, many prefer a clean-shaven face or light stubble. That means we rarely ever get to see some male celebrities rocking a full beard. Well, we decided to see how it'd look for a few stars, and our curiosity didn't disappoint. The results are surprising, to say the least.

Cristiano Ronaldo

-/AFP/East News

Cillian Murphy

LUME IMAGES/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Tom Holland

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Jay-Z

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Joe Jonas

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Pete Davidson

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/Bauer Griffin/East News

Andrew Scott

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/East News

Taron Egerton

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News

John Cho

Invision/Invision/AP/East News

Regé-Jean Page

Tom Cruise

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Mark Zuckerberg

Kyodo/EAST NEWS

Elon Musk

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

If you're interested in finding out what other male celebrities would look like with beards, click here. Dwayne Johnson and Robert Pattinson became as different as night and day. See it for yourself!

Preview photo credit Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

