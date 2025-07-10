10 Riddles That Seem Easy Until You Try Solving Them

Visible cubes:

Front row (bottom layer): 3 cubes are clearly seen.

Second row (middle layer): 2 visible cubes on top of the bottom ones.

Third row (top layer): 1 cube at the very top.

That’s 6 cubes clearly visible.

But now look closer — there are 4 cubes completely or partially hidden:

Hidden cubes:

Behind the top-left cube (needed to support it).

Behind the top-middle cube.

One under the middle layer, supporting the back cube.

One more, supporting the cube on the far left (not visible from this angle).