I Let My Adult Son Move Back In and Became His Maid—So I Turned the Tables

“So my 24-year-old son moved back in after a breakup. ‘Just for a few weeks,’ he said.

Four months later, he’s still here. No job. No rent. No effort.

He sleeps until noon, leaves dishes near the sink (never in it), and treats the living room like his personal locker room.

Meanwhile, I work full-time and somehow still ended up doing his laundry last week. Out of habit. Like some kind of brainwashed hotel maid.

When I tried to talk to him about pitching in, he hit me with, ‘You’re stressing me out. I need space to reset.’

Dude. You’re eating my groceries and using my Netflix. What space?

So I stopped buying his favorite snacks. I paused his profiles on streaming. Changed the Wi-Fi password. He got annoyed but stayed.

Then I did something... petty. Maybe extreme.

I listed his bedroom on Airbnb.

Yep. Took nice pics while he was out. Wrote a cute little description: ‘Cozy room in a quiet home. Shared bathroom. No overnight guests.’

Got booked within three days.

Told him: ‘You’ve got two weeks. The room’s rented. You’ll need to be out.’

He was furious. Said I was choosing strangers over my own kid.

I said, ‘No, I’m choosing boundaries over freeloading.’

He moved out a week later. Crashed with a friend. Got a part-time job two weeks after that. Now he’s figuring it out.

We’re talking again. Civil. Maybe better than before.

Do I feel guilty? A little.

Would I do it again? In a heartbeat.”