10 Facts About Women in Ancient Rome and Greece We Didn’t Learn in School
Life for women in Ancient Greece and Rome was vastly different from modern times. Along with limited rights and freedoms, even the most basic elements of their daily life were far from what we experience today. From unconventional social expectations to strict rules and regulations, here’s a glimpse into the true experience of womanhood in ancient civilizations.
1. Women of all classes had to work.
Life for Roman women during Emperor Augustus’s reign was far from easy, especially for those from lower social classes. Many women were forced into slavery, serving as maids, farmers, or even gladiators. Wealthier women’s primary responsibilities remained within the household. They were expected to manage the home, oversee enslaved workers, engage in crafts, and, in some cases, pursue studies in literature and philosophy.
In urban areas, women could take on roles such as midwives, wet nurses, hairdressers, seamstresses, actresses, waitresses, and cooks. Some even entertained crowds as jugglers or dancers.
2. They had to get creative about their periods.
In ancient times, women’s menstrual cycles may have been less frequent than today, possibly due to dietary differences. However, Roman and Greek women believed that a steady flow was essential, fearing health issues if menstrual blood was retained.
During their periods, women typically stayed at home and used materials such as cotton, sheep’s wool, or cloth scraps for absorption, which they would wash and reuse. Additionally, some women may have worn a specific type of garment known as the subligaculum for added coverage and support.
3. A three-day vacation counted as a divorce.
Under early Roman law, there were three recognized forms of marriage. The first, confarreatio, was reserved for Patricians, the elite class of Rome. The second, coemptio, was a form of marriage that involved a symbolic purchase.
The third type, known as usus, was based on cohabitation. If a woman lived with her partner for a full year, she would be legally recognized as his wife. However, to prevent her husband from gaining full legal authority over her, she could leave his home for three consecutive nights at least once a year to maintain her independence.
4. Socializing was done in the bathhouses.
Ancient Rome had relatively advanced hygiene compared to other civilizations, boasting an extensive sewage system, public toilets, and communal bathhouses. While these amenities helped keep the city’s residents clean, they also posed health risks, as public spaces were hotspots for disease. Because of this, Roman women had to be cautious when visiting the baths.
Despite the risks, bathhouses were also social hubs. Women gathered there to chat with friends, enjoy poetry readings, and even meet romantic partners. While men and women typically bathed separately, later on, Bishop Augustus imposed stricter rules, prohibiting women from bathing naked. To comply, they had to wear special togas even in the bathhouse.
5. Breastfeeding wasn’t the mom’s job.
In ancient Rome, wealthy women rarely breastfed their own children. Instead, newborns were given to wet nurses for nourishment. Influential physician Soranus argued that mothers were too physically drained after childbirth to nurse their infants.
He also believed that hiring a Greek wet nurse had an added benefit: along with her milk, she could pass on her native language to the child, giving them an early linguistic advantage.
6. They got married off as children.
In ancient Rome, girls typically married between the ages of 12 and their early twenties, but noblewomen often wed even younger. Under early Roman law, the eldest male in the family held supreme authority, including the right to arrange marriages for his children, often well before they were of legal age.
Despite this, a daughter could reject a marriage if she could demonstrate that her potential husband had a poor character.
In Ancient Greece, women typically wore long, wavy hair, though married women would style it in updos. Connected eyebrows were also seen as a symbol of beauty during that time.
7. Only men could have affairs.
Ancient Rome was often associated with its liberal attitudes toward relationships. While marriages based on mutual affection did exist, Roman poets primarily celebrated passionate affairs between lovers. However, while men were commonly expected to take lovers, infidelity by women was considered unacceptable.
The state generally did not interfere in personal relationships unless they posed a threat to social order or political stability. However, there were periods in Roman history when female infidelity was not just frowned upon but also met with legal consequences, including criminal punishment.
8. A father’s authority was never challenged.
In the early Roman Empire, a woman remained under her father’s legal authority even after marriage, with her husband holding no formal power over her. Her loyalty was expected to remain with her father, even if it meant defying her husband’s wishes.
Additionally, Roman women did not take their husband's surname – they kept their maiden name throughout their lives, further reinforcing their continued connection to their birth family.
9. Beauty came at a high cost.
Women in Ancient Greece were held to strict beauty standards, many of which demanded time, effort, and even personal risk to achieve. Fair skin was especially prized, as it signified wealth and status by distinguishing upper-class women from laborers who spent time outdoors. Helen of Troy, celebrated in mythology as the most beautiful woman in Greece, was often depicted with pale skin, reflecting the era’s ideal of feminine beauty.
To mimic this look, women applied white lead-based makeup to their faces – a toxic substance that, despite its dangers, was widely used. Some also turned to other unusual beauty treatments, such as onions with bird fat, donkey milk, and even crocodile dung, believing these ingredients could enhance their appearance.
10. Their names were not their own.
For much of Ancient Rome’s history, women were not given personal names in the way men were. Instead, they were named after their family’s clan, such as Cornelia for those from the Cornelius gens. If a family had multiple daughters, they were often distinguished by a cognomen indicating birth order, like Tertia for the third-born. Additionally, girls' names were sometimes derived from their father’s name, as in the case of Vipsania, the daughter of Vipsanius.
Over time, naming practices evolved. In later periods, girls were given two-part names that combined their father’s surname with the name of their birthplace. It then became common for girls to be named after their mothers or other female relatives, many of whom were named after saints.
History is often romanticized in books and films, but the reality of life in ancient times was far more complex – and sometimes even shocking. Many of the customs and traditions of Ancient Rome and Greece may seem unbelievable by today’s standards, but they played a significant role in shaping society at the time. Which of these historical practices surprised you the most? Are there any that challenge the way you’ve imagined the ancient world?