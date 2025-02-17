10 Facts About Women in Ancient Rome and Greece We Didn’t Learn in School

Life for Roman women during Emperor Augustus’s reign was far from easy, especially for those from lower social classes. Many women were forced into slavery, serving as maids, farmers, or even gladiators. Wealthier women’s primary responsibilities remained within the household. They were expected to manage the home, oversee enslaved workers, engage in crafts, and, in some cases, pursue studies in literature and philosophy.

In urban areas, women could take on roles such as midwives, wet nurses, hairdressers, seamstresses, actresses, waitresses, and cooks. Some even entertained crowds as jugglers or dancers.