10 Famous Women Who’ve Changed Their Looks Beyond Recognition

Being a celebrity is not an easy task, as you become a topic for discussion for the whole world. Celebrities often have to change their appearance, take care of their body, and sometimes make very bold experiments with their looks. The heroines of our article are not afraid to change, and that’s one of the reasons why their names are so popular in media.
Kelly Osbourne has not only lost weight but has also changed her style.
Adele worked hard on her body. She’s been working out every day for 3 years.
AFP / EAST NEWS, FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News
Meryem Uzerli not only lost weight, but also changed the shape of her lips with the help of fillers. We think that the Magnificent Century star looks great with or without the changes in her appearance.