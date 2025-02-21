The Right Way to Store Your Food: Fix These 10 Common Mistakes

If you’ve ever discarded a package of noodles just because it’s past its “best before date,” it’s time to dispel a myth that’s costing you money. Not all dates on packaging mean the same thing, and confusing them can cause you to throw away perfectly good food.

The “use by” date is clear: the product must be consumed before that day because it can pose a health risk afterwards. But the best-before date is another story. It does not indicate that the food will “expire,” but rather how long it will maintain its best quality. After that time, it may lose a little flavor or texture, but it is still safe to eat.

In fact, many products can still be sold and consumed without problems after that date. So before you throw something away just because the label says so, check it out. You’re one sniff away from saving food...and money.