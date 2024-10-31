10 Forgotten Fashion Pieces From the ’80s That Are Making a Major Comeback This Fall

While some vintage fashion trends can stay in the past (looking at you, crimped hair), a surprising number of ’80s fashion trends are strutting back into the spotlight. Thankfully, most of these reboots are toned down — think subtle patchwork denim or a gentle off-the-shoulder cut. But hey, if you’re going full ’80s, we’re here for it. Let’s dive into some of the classic ’80s fashion trends that are seriously making a comeback.

1. Leather Dresses

Leather dresses are making a fierce comeback, bringing a touch of edgy 1980s style into the modern wardrobe. These sleek, fitted pieces were an ’80s staple, adding a bold vibe to the era’s fashion scene. Today’s leather dresses keep the retro fashion appeal but with updated silhouettes and softer textures, making them versatile enough for anything from a night out to a chic day look.

HOW TO STYLE: Try pairing it with chunky ankle boots for a nod to its edgy, retro roots, or dress it up with sleek heels for a modern, polished look. Add bold gold accessories like oversized earrings or layered necklaces to enhance that vintage fashion vibe, or go minimalist with a structured blazer to keep it chic and contemporary. A leather dress also works beautifully with a cozy, oversized cardigan for a softer take, giving you a balanced, on-trend outfit that’s perfect for fall.

2. Leopard Print

Leopard print has roared back into style, bringing with it the wild energy of ’80s fashion trends. Once a staple of rebellious, statement-making ’80s looks, this bold print has re-emerged as a go-to pattern for adding a touch of daring to any outfit. Today’s leopard print comes in all forms, from subtle, muted tones to vibrant, classic styles, making it easy to incorporate into everything from coats and dresses to bags and shoes.

HOW TO STYLE: Pair a leopard print coat with neutral colors like black or beige to keep things balanced, or try a leopard print dress with classic ankle boots for a chic, retro vibe. If you’re new to the trend, start small with accessories like a leopard print scarf, belt, or bag to add a pop of print without overwhelming your look. For a modern twist on this ’80s-inspired fashion, mix leopard with denim or leather, letting this vintage fashion trend add just the right touch of fierce to your outfit.

3. Velour

Remember the craze that was Juicy Couture? Velour was a hit long before the iconic early ’00s tracksuit days. If you’re a fan of the ’80s or the 2000s, you’re in luck—this plush fabric is making a big comeback. HOW TO STYLE: To rock velour today, try a matching set with sneakers for a casual, on-trend look, or mix a velour hoodie with jeans for a more relaxed vibe. For a modern throwback, pair velour pants with a cropped tee and some chunky accessories.

4. Disco Pieces

Disco-inspired pieces from the ’80s are making a dazzling comeback, bringing sparkle, sequins, and metallics back into the spotlight. These flashy styles, once seen on the dance floors of the disco era, are now turning up in everything from party dresses to statement jackets. The modern take on disco fashion keeps things a bit more refined, blending that unmistakable ’80s glitz with sleek, contemporary silhouettes.

HOW TO STYLE: For a night out, rock a sequined disco dress with strappy heels, or try pairing a metallic top with black skinny jeans for a more balanced look. Add hoop earrings or a bold clutch to elevate your outfit, and if you want a subtler touch of disco, throw on a shimmery blazer over a simple outfit to keep things fun yet classy.

5. Lacy Pieces

Lacy pieces from the ’80s are making a romantic comeback, bringing that soft, feminine vibe into fall/winter fashion 2024. Back in the day, lace added elegance to everything from tops to evening gowns, and now it’s returning as a staple in the 1980s style. This retro fashion trend has been reimagined with modern cuts and layered looks, making it a versatile choice for today. From delicate blouses to lacy skirts, this revival is perfect for anyone embracing 80s fashion trends with a fresh twist.

HOW TO STYLE: For a chic take on vintage fashion trends, pair a lacy blouse with high-waisted jeans and ankle boots for a balanced, everyday look. For a dressier occasion, style a lace dress with a leather jacket for a cool contrast, or layer a lace camisole under an oversized blazer to mix that elegant 1980s style with a modern edge. Top it off with minimal jewelry to let the lace take center stage.

6. Shoulder Pads and Oversized Blazers

Shoulder pads and oversized blazers are back, channeling the power and boldness of ’80s fashion! These structured, statement pieces were a hallmark of the decade, giving outfits a confident, “I mean business” vibe that was both edgy and stylish. Now, oversized blazers with strong shoulders are making their way into modern fashion, adding a touch of retro power dressing to everyday looks. HOW TO STYLE: To style a shoulder-padded blazer, balance its volume with slim-fit pants or high-waisted jeans to keep the look sleek. For a polished outfit, pair an oversized blazer with a fitted turtleneck and ankle boots. If you want a more casual take, throw an oversized blazer over a graphic tee and biker shorts, adding chunky sneakers to complete the look. Whether for work or weekend, shoulder pads and oversized blazers bring a bold, 1980s-inspired flair to your wardrobe.

7. ’80s Casual Dresses

Casual dresses from the ’80s are back, bringing effortless style and comfort with a retro twist! These dresses were known for their easy-going silhouettes, playful prints, and relaxed fits, perfect for looking stylish without much fuss. Today’s revival of ’80s casual dresses features fun patterns, midi lengths, and the classic touches that made them timeless, like puffed sleeves, cinched waists, and loose, breezy cuts. HOW TO STYLE: For a fresh take on the classic ’80s casual dress, try pairing it with chunky sneakers or ankle boots to add a bit of edge. A denim jacket or oversized cardigan makes the perfect layering piece, especially for a cozy fall look. For an extra retro feel, add hoop earrings or a wide belt to accentuate the waist. This comeback trend lets you enjoy a blend of vintage charm and modern ease, making it a versatile piece for everyday wear.

8. Feathers

Feathers are making a fabulous comeback from the ’80s, adding a fun, glamorous touch to fall/winter fashion 2024. Known for their dramatic flair, feathers were everywhere in the 1980s style, adorning everything from evening dresses to accessories, giving outfits a playful yet luxe vibe. Today, feathers are reappearing in chic, subtle ways, like feather-trimmed tops, skirts, and accessories, bringing that ’80s glam into retro fashion and blending beautifully with vintage fashion trends.

HOW TO STYLE: For an elevated yet playful look that embraces ’80s fashion trends, try a feather-trimmed top with high-waisted trousers or a feathered skirt with a fitted blouse to balance the volume. Feathered accessories, like earrings or a clutch, add a statement without overwhelming the outfit. For evening wear, a feather-adorned dress pairs beautifully with simple heels and minimal jewelry, letting the feathers be the star of the show. This comeback is all about embracing texture and fun while keeping it classy and modern.

9. Tie-Dye and Spray-Printed Clothes

Tie-dye and spray-printed clothes from the ’80s are making a bold comeback, bringing fresh color and a carefree vibe to fall/winter fashion 2024. These iconic 80s fashion trends were all about self-expression and creativity, with wild patterns and bright colors that defined 1980s style. Now, they’re back and better than ever, with updated prints and cuts that blend seamlessly into retro fashion and add a modern twist to vintage fashion trends.

HOW TO STYLE: To bring tie-dye or spray prints into your wardrobe, pair a vibrant tie-dye sweatshirt with neutral jeans or a spray-printed tee under a structured blazer for a fun contrast. For a more polished look, a spray-printed dress with ankle boots or tie-dye pants with a solid-color top creates a balanced outfit that feels both bold and stylish. Whether you’re going subtle or full-on colorful, tie-dye and spray prints add an effortless pop of ’80s nostalgia to any outfit!

10. Acid-Wash Denim

Acid-wash denim, one of the most unforgettable 80s fashion trends, is making a strong return this season, giving fall/winter fashion 2024 an edgy, vintage twist. Known for its unique, washed-out look, acid-wash denim was a staple in the 1980s style, adding character to everything from jackets to jeans. Now, it’s back in modern cuts, from high-waisted jeans to oversized jackets, blending classic retro fashion with current streetwear vibes. HOW TO STYLE: To keep it stylish, pair acid-wash jeans with a simple white tee and leather jacket for a cool, laid-back look. Or, go for an oversized acid-wash denim jacket over a fitted dress or leggings for a perfect mix of vintage fashion trends and contemporary style. For a true nod to the ’80s, try a full denim-on-denim look with different acid-wash pieces, balanced by minimalist accessories.