10+ Hidden Clues That Your Relationship May Not Survive
Relationships are complex, and while some warning signs of potential breakups are well-known, others are less obvious yet equally telling. Here are several unconventional indicators that your relationship might be on shaky ground.
1. Extravagant Weddings
While a lavish wedding might seem like a dream come true, studies suggest it could predict marital instability. Research from Emory University found that women whose weddings cost more than $20,000 were 1.6 times more likely to divorce than those who spent between $5,000 and $10,000.
2. Meeting Through Online Dating Apps
In the digital age, many couples meet through dating apps. However, research indicates that these couples might face unique challenges. A study found that couples who met online were more likely to divorce within the first three years of marriage compared to those who met through traditional means. The study suggests that the ease of meeting new partners online might contribute to less commitment and more impulsive relationship decisions.
3. Parenting Teenage Daughters
The dynamics of raising children can impact marital stability. A study revealed that parents of teenage daughters are more likely to divorce than those with teenage sons. The research suggests that the challenges specific to raising adolescent girls might contribute to increased marital strain during these years.
4. Sudden Increase in Parental Involvement
While active parenting is generally positive, a sudden and uncharacteristic increase in one partner’s involvement with the children might be a red flag. Family lawyer Julian Bremner notes that if a partner becomes “father of the year” overnight, it could be a strategic move to establish a favorable position for potential custody arrangements in anticipation of separation.
5. Receiving a Promotion
Achieving a significant career milestone, such as a major promotion, can have unexpected repercussions on personal relationships. Research co-authored by Johanna Rickne, a professor at Stockholm University, indicates that women who receive substantial promotions are more likely to experience divorce compared to their male counterparts. This trend may stem from shifts in traditional gender roles, leading to increased marital tension when a woman’s career advancement disrupts established family dynamics.
6. Marrying After 32
While conventional wisdom suggests that waiting longer to marry reduces the risk of divorce, research indicates that this trend reverses after a certain age. A study by sociologist Nicholas Wolfinger found that each additional year of age at marriage reduces the odds of divorce by 11% up to the age of 32. However, after 32, the likelihood of divorce increases by approximately 5% per year. This pattern suggests that marrying in one’s late twenties to early thirties may be associated with greater marital stability, while delaying marriage beyond the early thirties could elevate the risk of marital dissolution.
7. Cohabitation
Cohabitation before marriage is often viewed as a trial period to assess compatibility; however, research indicates it may be linked to higher divorce rates, especially when couples move in together without a clear commitment to marriage. A study by Scott M. Stanley and Galena K. Rhoades, published by the Institute for Family Studies, found that 34% of couples who cohabited before engagement or marriage ended up divorcing, compared to less than 25% of those who waited until after engagement or marriage to live together. This suggests that the timing and intention behind cohabitation play crucial roles in marital stability.
8. Husband’s Disapproval of Wife’s Friends
Research indicates that a husband’s negative perception of his wife’s friends can be a significant predictor of divorce, particularly among Caucasian couples. A longitudinal study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships followed 373 same-race couples over 16 years and found that Caucasian husbands who disapproved of their wives’ friends in the first year of marriage were more likely to divorce within the study period.
This association remained significant even after accounting for factors such as income and initial marital quality. Interestingly, this pattern was not observed among people of color, suggesting that cultural differences in social networks and family dynamics may influence marital stability.
9. Having a Husband Who Doesn’t Work a Full Time Job
A 2016 study by Harvard sociologist Alexandra Killewald, published in the American Sociological Review, examined the impact of employment status on marital stability in heterosexual marriages initiated after 1975. The research revealed that couples in which the husband did not have a full-time job faced a 3.3% likelihood of divorcing within the following year, compared to a 2.5% chance among couples where the husband was employed full-time.
Interestingly, the wife’s employment status did not significantly influence the couple’s divorce risk. These findings suggest that traditional gender roles, particularly the expectation of the male breadwinner, continue to play a crucial role in marital stability.
10. Not Graduating From High School
Educational attainment plays a significant role in marital stability. Data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1979 indicates that individuals without a high school diploma experience higher divorce rates compared to those with higher education levels. Specifically, over half of the marriages among those who did not complete high school ended in divorce, whereas approximately 30% of marriages among college graduates did.
This disparity may be attributed to the correlation between lower educational attainment and reduced income, leading to increased life stressors. As psychologist Eli Finkel notes, financial strain can make it challenging to maintain a productive, happy marriage.
11. Luxurious Engagement Rings
Extravagant spending on engagement rings may paradoxically predict shorter marriages. A study published in Economic Inquiry surveyed over 3,000 adults and found that those who spent between $2,000 and $4,000 on an engagement ring experienced higher divorce rates compared to those who spent less. The financial strain from such expenses can lead to stress and dissatisfaction within the marriage, potentially undermining its longevity.
