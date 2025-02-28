10+ Hidden Clues That Your Relationship May Not Survive

Research indicates that a husband’s negative perception of his wife’s friends can be a significant predictor of divorce, particularly among Caucasian couples. A longitudinal study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships followed 373 same-race couples over 16 years and found that Caucasian husbands who disapproved of their wives’ friends in the first year of marriage were more likely to divorce within the study period.

This association remained significant even after accounting for factors such as income and initial marital quality. Interestingly, this pattern was not observed among people of color, suggesting that cultural differences in social networks and family dynamics may influence marital stability.