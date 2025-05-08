We Ranked the Met Gala Beauty Trends From the Coolest to Recreate to the Boldest

Jenna Ortega channeled her inner Wednesday with a gothic but glamorous look, especially since she blew away the competition in a dress made of steel rulers, by Balmain.

With her hair done in old Hollywood-style waves, Ortega wore a dark lip, in an oxblood hue. Dramatic kohl-lined eyes, defined brows and just the hint of lavender shadow on the eyes made her shine. The key to her statuesque look was contouring, which you can learn here. While we can’t all afford Balmain, or wear a custom dress made of rulers, the makeup is simple enough to do, especially if paired with a metallic outfit. Perfect for a glamorous evening.