We Ranked the Met Gala Beauty Trends From the Coolest to Recreate to the Boldest
The Met Gala is known for its iconic, and sometimes OTT fashion and beauty looks. The 2025 Met Gala red carpet also had its share of indelible trends, like Lupita Nyong’o’s glitter brows, and Chappell Roan’s bold metallic eyes. For now, let’s talk about the more doable trends from this year’s Met Gala, the kind you can add to your summer beauty palette, and take it further to fall as well. We ranked the these stunning celebrity looks from the cool to the hottest.
10. Glam Goth by Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega channeled her inner Wednesday with a gothic but glamorous look, especially since she blew away the competition in a dress made of steel rulers, by Balmain.
With her hair done in old Hollywood-style waves, Ortega wore a dark lip, in an oxblood hue. Dramatic kohl-lined eyes, defined brows and just the hint of lavender shadow on the eyes made her shine. The key to her statuesque look was contouring, which you can learn here. While we can’t all afford Balmain, or wear a custom dress made of rulers, the makeup is simple enough to do, especially if paired with a metallic outfit. Perfect for a glamorous evening.
9. Rosy Glow by Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman certainly let her presence be felt, debuting a close-crop, short hair cut with elaborate swish bangs. Dressed in a recreation Balenciaga in an unforgiving black, Kidman kept her makeup so rosy, it made her look like a blushing schoolgirl.
Well-hydrated, dewy skin, with artfully applied base and lots of blush, made her look more youthful. Rose gold eyeshadow blended at the crease with a touch of mascara, and peachy pink lips completed the flawless look. This is perfect for any summer or fall day out, and you can repeat it for an evening do, by opting for a darker lip or smokey eyes.
8. Glossy Monochrome by Doechii
With a stunning Afro, and Louis Vuitton monogram on her cheek, Doechii managed to steal the spotlight at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, in her custom LV outfit. Her makeup can be best described as a glossy, monochromatic look. Bushy, styled brows, a brown eyeshadow with heavy lashes, flushed cheeks and lips lined in brown but filled in pink made her look perfect.
You can use just about any color palette for this look. While a light brown, nude or pink palette can work for the day, you can go for darker shades for evening dos. Add some gold for an even more glamorous look.
7. Sleepy Eyes by Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney is blessed with a stunning sultry gaze and for the 2025 Met Gala, the same was enhanced with artfully done eyes. A floating eyeliner, with white on the inner lid and dark liner on the outside, added drama. A smokey eyeshadow with false lashes, bushy, defined brows and a subtle lip completed her look. A perfect look for an extravagant night out, be it summers, fall, or winter.
A slicked-back tight bun, with vintage forehead tendrils made Sweeney quite the star of the red carpet, as did the Kim Novak-inspired dress with a chest cutout.
6. Cuffed Pony by Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington came dressed in a custom SIMKHAI white blazer with a sheer skirt that showed off her legs. She wore a very toned down nude makeup look that can easily be copied for a summer day out, as long as you stick to sweat proof products. A hint of blush, nude on the lips, combed brows and a highlighter on the nose and cleavage made her simplicity shine on the red carpet.
What we loved most from the look, was the cuffed ponytail that she wore. Teased curls bunched up with spaced-out elastic bands is a perfect summer look, especially for sweltering days.
5. Nude Gloss by Zendaya
Dressed in an iconic three-piece Louis Vuitton suit by Pharrell Williams, with a matching fedora hat, Zendaya looked like a million bucks at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. With subtle accessorizing, Zendaya let her glossy sun kissed makeup do the talking.
Lined eyes, defined brows and a glossy brown, lined lip made her stand out, as did the liberal application of a glossy blush. It gave her skin a dewy look, perfect for any summer evening, and you can always replicate this look in a matte finish for the day.
4. Flushed Blush by Rihanna
Given that Rihanna debuted her third baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom Mark Jacobs, her pregnancy glow was but natural. She seemed to have added to the same with a striking application of blush on flawless, dewy skin, topped with lined eyes, extravagant lashes, and an otherwise nude palette.
Perfect for any summer day or evening out, you can use this look for fall and winter as well, moving to slightly darker tints for a warmer look.
3. Dramatic Eyes by Doja Cat
With a teased Afro and a Marc Jacobs pantless bodysuit, Doja Cat certainly understood the assignment at the 2025 Met Gala. She wore an icy pastel eyeshadow with heavy lashes, a matte face, and a dark red lip perfect for a late summer/fall evening do.
The singer also proved a point, that you can carry a dark lip and brightly made-up eyes with ease.
2. Classic Diva by Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid paid homage to Zelda Wynn Valdes in a golden gown by Miu Miu and channeled her inner Hollywood goddess when it came to makeup.
She wore her hair in old-style Hollywood waves with defined rolls, while her makeup was nothing more than an artfully applied rosy glow. A golden dusting of highlighter with a dark pink lip made her shine on the red carpet. This is a doable look for anytime, but you can skip the highlighter and glossy gold if it’s a day event.
1. Vampy Lips by Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter says her designer deemed her too short and so dressed her in a pantless Louis Vuitton bodysuit, which she carried off with matching, towering heels.
Carpenter wore her blonde locks open, in beachy waves. Heavy brows coupled with a floating eyeliner (white on the inside and then a darker color frame), a smokey eyeshadow and vampy burgundy lips made this petite beauty look like a bombshell. This is again a great look for a summer evening, and the warm tones can carry on to winter as well.
Here are more such glam and bold looks from the 2024 Met Gala, this time focusing on the celebrities who dared to go pantless!