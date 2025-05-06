I Asked a Mom and Her Child to Leave My House and Got a Lesson About Compassion

And then Anna, who had been standing there looking visibly upset, stretched out her arm and handed me a folder. I was still seething, still processing the anger that had just spilled out of me, and I barely noticed what she was doing. She told me that Kristen was going through an incredibly difficult time. She had recently gone through a painful divorce and everything had fallen apart.

She had almost nothing left — no job, no home, and worst of all, she had lost custody of her son. The court had given her ex-husband full custody because Kristen couldn’t prove she could support herself financially. Her only time with her son was on weekends, and even that was a constant reminder of how much she had lost.

At that moment, it felt like the world had just stopped. Kristen wasn’t just some random person interrupting my dinner. She was a mother — a woman struggling to get her life back on track while desperately trying to hold on to the last bit of her family. She wasn’t looking for trouble or trying to make my life harder. She was just trying her best to be there for her son. And I had been too quick to judge.

Anna went on to explain that Kristen had recently found a new job, secured a modest apartment, and was hoping to regain full custody of her son. But she couldn’t afford the kind of legal representation she needed. That’s why Anna had brought her to me. Anna was hoping that, as an attorney, I might be able to help — or at least give her some advice at a lower cost.