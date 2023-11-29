10+ kitchen must-haves from Amazon that are totally worth every penny

Even those of us who adore cooking would probably like to spend less time and nerves in the kitchen. The items from our today’s selection will become your helpers in the kitchen, making cooking and serving food a breeze. Amazon customers have already appreciated these 11 gems, and they can’t imagine their households without these useful tools and devices.

1. This hand-powered food chopper can save you so much time in the kitchen! Cooking your favorite salads, sauces, deserts and other dishes will become a breeze with this easy-to-use tool. All you need to do is to pull the cord, and the device will chop the products inside the bowl. The bowl, the blades and the storage lid are top-rack dishwasher safe. The pull-cord lid is hand washable.

7,700+ ratings

4.2 out of 5 stars Promising review: I didn’t really have very high hopes when I purchased this, but I was pleasantly surprised. It does a great job on chopping veggies. You just keep going until they’re as small a dice as you want. I also used it to reduce the size of shredded Parmesan cheese to much smaller pieces, and it did a great job.

It's easy to use, easy to empty, easy to clean. I would absolutely buy it again or give it for a gift. — The Cat Mom

2. This garlic press takes the fuss out of garlic preparation, because it can mince garlic so fast! Simply rock the press over a garlic clove and get it perfectly minced every time. The item can become a nice Christmas gift for anyone who spends a lot of time cooking at home. The set also includes a silicone garlic peeler that is super efficient and easy-to-use.

3,000+ ratings

It's very easy to clean. You do need to exert some force to crush the garlic, and I do sometimes run it through twice. It takes up very little space in the drawer, and I imagine it's nearly indestructible, since it's one piece of metal. — L.A. Rioux

3. Say goodbye to annoying mess on your plates with this set of clip-on cups. They will help you serve your favorite sauces together with the dishes without them getting mixed. These convenient containers are made from food-grade plastic that’s a breeze to clean, whether you wipe them or put them in the dishwasher. The items are suitable for serving a wide range of dips, including ketchup, mayo, BBQ sauce, pancake syrup, soy sauce, ranch dressing, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, butter, cheese and more.

3,400+ ratings

My kids LOVE using these to hold their condiments for dipping. They hate when their veggies roll into their ketchup or their fruit rolls into their ranch on their plates. These cute cups solve that problem beautifully! They are easy to rinse off and toss in the top rack of the dishwasher after meals are over. — FNO

4. Your kids will adore the pancakes you will cook for them on this non-stick pancake pan with smiley faces on it. It’s easy to flip and clean up. The pan can become a nice Christmas gift for families with kids. The pan makes 7 little pancakes at a time and features 100% non-stick coating that ensures easy cooking and clean up.

2,800+ ratings

I now have a very happy grandson that loves to eat his breakfast! So far, I am VERY happy with this product! Nice, even heating, and I can either turn the pancakes individually with a bamboo skewer, or flip the whole pan-full over onto another heated griddle to brown the backs while I make another round of emoji-cakes! This is a fun product! — Michelle R. Barton-Cox

5. These divided bowls are must-have items for any kitchen, and they will solve the problem of soggy food. With these colorful bowls you can serve chips and dips, pistachios with a place for shells, keep cereals crunchy beside the milk, pit a cherry, shell a peanut, and have your salad vegetables with dressing on the side. The items are dishwasher and microwave safe for your ultimate convenience. The set includes 6 bowls.

1,500+ ratings

These bowls are helping my dishes issue. My son loves to have 2 different snacks at once, which usually takes up two bowls, but not any more! These are the perfect size for individual snacking. — Amazon Customer

6. With this novelty spill stopper, you can be busy with anything while your soup is boiling on the stove, and you may rest assured there’ll be no spills. You can use it both as a lid and a splash guard. The item is microwave and dishwasher safe and perfect for cooking pasta, rice, soups, milk and starchy liquids.

900+ ratings

This is one of those products you look at for a long time and one day you just decide to buy. It works. It works very well, and I can't imagine how I managed to cook for 45 years without it. — givemeabreak

7. Fans of vegetable pasta will love this vegetable spiralizer. There are 8 slicing options to fulfill all your needs in 1 space-saving kitchen gadget. The device can be used as a juicer, a food spiralizer, a ribbon cutter, a vegetable grater, a vegetable shredder, and more. The item can be fully disassembled with ease, and every component is dishwasher-safe.

27,200+ ratings

I love my new zoodle maker. It was easy to use and very easy to figure out the little buttons. I used it on yellow squash and zucchini to make a more colorful meal. This is so small and compact, perfect for me to use sitting down watching a movie. It was really easy to clean by streaming under water. — F. Bamboo

8. This hanging trash can can be conveniently placed on your cabinet door, saving much space in your kitchen. The clever design of the lid will keep the trash out of sight, helping eliminate the odors. The item is easy to clean with soap and water, and there are no crevices for dirt, grime, or liquids to get trapped in. There are 3 colors offered by the seller: blue, gray and white.

8,500+ ratings

This compost bin is awesome! It's so easy to use, fits normal-sized compost bags, and SO nice to hide under the sink and free up counter space! The lid that opens 2 ways is the most genius feature. It also easily can be taken off the cabinet door for cleaning. I've recommended this to multiple friends/family. — A.R.

9. Finally, there’s an angled measuring cup that allows you read measurements from above. There’s no need to look at the side of your measuring cup when you are pouring liquids to see how much is left inside, because you will see it from above. The soft and non-slip handle makes the cup super convenient to use. Try it, and you won’t come back to ordinary measuring cups!

21,100+ ratings

This cup is so great, especially if you have bad eyes. It really helps me to get the proper measurement without all the effort trying to see the measurement on the side of the glass. Having the ability to see it from above has made this my number one measuring cup. — Sherry & Cheyenne

10. Spend less time thinking about what you’re going to eat next week with this amazing silicone freezer tray with lid. With this clever kitchen item you can freeze soups, sauces, and even lasagna, and then take out and eat the amount you need. The tray is dishwasher safe, and it comes with convenient fill lines.

17,100+ ratings

4.8 out of 5 stars Promising review: These are so convenient. The container is sturdy, not flimsy. The portions are perfect. It definitely helps with saving food and not wasting left over.

I was concerned about how the food might come out of the cubes after freezing. It slid right out with little effort. I might have to get more! First use was chicken noodle soup. — Emily

11. This pickle container with a strainer is a gem. This wonderful item has a double-compartment design meant to separate the liquid from your pickles when you flip it, so you can simply pick the pickles or olives without getting your hands wet. The container is made from materials that are 100% food-grade, non-toxic and safe.

2,000+ ratings

This product is absolutely fantastic. I love having pickles on my sandwiches, but would not use them because of trying to get out a few pickles out of a small mouth jar and messing in all that liquid. This container eliminates all the frustration of getting pickles on a sandwich! It's the little things in life. — Portia

