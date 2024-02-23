10 little products to make your house a home

Aren’t you tired of your place feeling like a bland, soulless box instead of a cozy nest? Well, don’t you worry no more. Check out these nifty little products that’ll turn your house into a “home sweet home”. So, kick back, grab a cuppa, and let’s dive in.

1. Keep sitting comfortably in your armchair while being conveniently able to grab anything in the room! This smart tool will be very handy for reaching areas you normally can’t with your arms. You can use it either indoors or outdoors. This grabber has a magnetic tip and can reach any direction due to a rotating 360° head. To get a better deal, use this promo code: 50DG6J4Q.

With this device, you can pick up the trash outside without needing to touch it with your bare hands. The product is sturdy and rust-proof. It can easily grip large, small, and oddly-shaped objects.

Promising review: Happy with this item as it seems to be made from quality materials. Easy to use and feels good on your hand. Would buy again. — R. Lieberum

2. These little nightlights provide just the right amount of light needed at night. They are not too bright or too dim. They allow you to see where you are going in the dark. Perfect for new parents (you will not accidentally wake up anyone), people with pets (you will not step on any tails or paws), or just people who have a habit of stumbling upon everything on the way. To get a better deal, use this promo code: 40Q615ZC.

The product features a built-in sensitive light sensor; the nightlight automatically turns on when it’s dark enough and off when there is enough lighting.

Promising reviews: Works great for our baby room—not too much or too little light. — Edna Bailon

New parent here. It is so nice not feeling like I am going to fall and drop the baby. They can be bright, so I put them in the bathrooms and hallways. — Ng53002

3. Make fresh, tasty juice at home with this powerful yet compact stainless-steel machine. Due to its unique anti-drip design, your tabletop will stay spotless. The juicer has 2 different speed gears. The choice of each depends on the hardness of the fruits or veggies. To get a better deal, tap here.

The product is easy to use and clean. Comes with a customized cleaning brush.

Promising review: This is the first juicer I’ve ever purchased, and it’s pretty nice overall. It’s simple to assemble and take apart, so cleaning isn’t too difficult. It also works quite quickly. I wish it gave you a bit more juice out of your fruits or vegetables, but for the price, it does well. It’s great if you’re new to juicing and want something simple and easy to use. — Rachael

4. Upgrade your cooking process using this acrylic cutting board with a counter lip. It will protect your countertop while staying perfectly in place. To get a better deal, use this promo code: 45HN2ALU.

The product blends in with the countertop, which looks great. It is sturdy, easy to use, and easy to clean.

Promising review: I needed this particular size, and it fits my area perfectly. I like the edge of the board because it creates a rounded edge to keep on the counter.

There was one thing I didn’t like. They said it was clear. It’s smokey clear, as you can see in the picture. I expected it to be see-through-clear. Not cloudy-clear. — ann

5. This transparent acrylic vase is a fashion statement. Although it is also quite practical: It will not easily break like glass or ceramic, will not leak, and is quite convenient to handle because of its light weight.

Put your favorite flowers in it and enjoy the unusual look. The product comes in different colors.

Promising review: The vase seems sturdy and well-made. The size is that of a normal picture frame, so I could see it fitting in a ton of different spaces. I should’ve cleaned it off a little more before taking photos, but it does show dust very easily because it is clear glass, although I’ve found that it doesn’t get fingerprints on it very easily. So you don’t have to worry about cleaning it every time you touch it—only every once in a while after dust collects.

I cut some small begonia flowers from my garden to take a picture really quickly, and I think it looks so lovely and elevated without a ton of effort. — Bethany DiMuzio

6. These thick bamboo pads will fit nicely into any kitchen. Perfect for placing ceramic pots on them. You can also use them with pans, kettles, and dishes. To get a better deal, use this promo code: 15TWLT4A.

The surface of the product is flat and smooth, so you won’t get any splinters in your fingers.

7. Protect your mattress and prolong its life span with this waterproof, ultra-soft bamboo cover. It is hypoallergenic and breathable. It will fit over the mattress perfectly (just choose the right size) and stay in place while you sleep. To get a better deal, use this promo code: 50ML2HFS.

The product is made with a premium bamboo surface to allow for air to circulate. It also includes a membrane layer that blocks fluids from reaching the mattress. It is easy to clean; just throw it into the washing machine with your sheets.

Promising review: This is a really nice mattress protector. It feels soft to the touch, seems well-made, and fits the bed well.

TIP: Be sure to slide all of the material onto one end of the bed before pulling it to the other end of the bed. Seems to work easier that way. We’re happy with this mattress protector, and it will help our mattress last a bit longer while being used by one of our kids. — Golden Guy

8. This bedside sleeper provides a cozy place to rest. It provides a perfect, safe way to co-sleep with a baby. The product features a breath mesh on 2 sides and great access to the baby. It is a must for new parents. And, keep in mind, your fluffy (or not so fluffy) companions will enjoy it for sure too! To get a better deal, use this promo code: 31WBQDME.

The product is manufactured with soft, skin-friendly fabric. The height is adjustable, and the bassinet doesn’t take up a lot of space.

Promising reviews: I got this for co-sleeping with my baby. I like how high up it goes, I read others don’t accommodate taller bed frames. I like how sturdy the base is, it does rock a tiny bit, but it’s stronger than the Halo bassinet. I like that it wraps around the mattress and pulls tight.

Our mattress does shift around a bit for various reasons I won’t disclose, so I do need to adjust it daily. I would definitely recommend this. My son is a large 4-month-old and still has a few more weeks of use. IDK what I’m going to do when he outgrows this. — MamaBrooke-20

This bassinet is the perfect solution for our family! We needed more space for our fur babies, and this solved our problem! It’s well-made, sturdy, and safe. I recommend it without hesitation! — Robin Pagliughi

9. This fireproof mat is a must for your patio (if you have one). It is a perfect present for all the grill lovers out there. Now you can have a good time with your friends and family instead of obsessing about safety. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy. To get a better deal, use this promo code: 2044INY8.

It is easy to bring the product to parties, picnics, camping, and barbecues; it is perfectly foldable.

Promising review: I got this mat mainly to protect wood deck surfaces and concrete pool decking from grease stains from a smoker, BBQ grill, and griddle. The material feels up to this task, and I expect it will protect the surfaces it is used on. I was pleased that even though it is shipped folded up, it relaxes and lays flat when in use.

The edges also relax and lie flat, so I am not too concerned about complaints in some reviews of similar items that wind will cause the edges to lift off the ground. The mat may or may not stand up to being installed in a high-traffic area, but that is not what it is designed for. I think it is cheap insurance to prevent unsightly grease stain problems. — Tom496

10. This compact device will significantly boost the signal strength and extend the coverage of your Wi-Fi network. With it, you can enjoy seamless connectivity in every corner of your home. No more dead zones. This internet booster is simple in design and will flawlessly blend with your home decor.

The product will make you forget all your troubles with weak signals and low internet speeds. The setup is easy, and if you have some problems with it, there is a very straightforward instruction manual.

Promising review: Needed this for a new gaming system in our home. We were having issues with the Wi-Fi since the router and gaming system were on opposite sides of our home. As soon as we received this, we connected it, which was extremely easy if you read the instructions, and the gaming system works great and has amazing Wi-Fi! — Caitlynn

We hope that you liked our picks and put some of these finds in your shopping cart. And don’t forget, home is where the heart is, but a few funky items sure don’t hurt either! So, go ahead and treat yourself to some of those awesome things, and they will help you improve your home without unnecessary fuss.