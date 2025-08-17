10 Manicure Trends to Squeeze the Most Out of Summer
Summer is a good time to paint your nails to vibe with the season. Still not sure which style to choose? This article might help: manicure ideas range from expensive-looking styles to low-effort chic ones. Check out these nail ideas to level up your summer.
Animal pattern
Animal prints are everywhere in 2025, even on our nails. And honestly, a bold manicure might be the best accessory yet.
Feel free to experiment with any animal print design you fancy. You can mix things up with bright or bold polish underneath to create a fun, eye-catching look that totally stands out.
Brown nails
One of the season’s chicest nail trends is a rich, chocolate-brown shade, super dark, almost black, but with a warm touch that softens it. You may try it on short, square nails for a modern, classy vibe.
Some nail artists are adding a velvet finish, matte with a soft shimmer that gives it a luxe, velvety look. to level it up. It is an elegant and sophisticated choice for summer.
3D embellishments
In 2025, nail art is going 3D with a trend called “jelly art.” It uses layers of gel to build texture and shape right on your nails. They add a unique, eye-catching dimension that’s hard to ignore. You may choose from shiny metallics or go for clear gels if you want something more subtle.
Cat eye nails
Cat-eye nails are the newest trend. They get their name from the cool, shimmery effect that looks like a cat’s eye. This technique involves using a magnet over gel polish. You don’t have to be a nail art expert to master it. It’s pretty easy to do at home, but it still looks super detailed and fancy.
A cat-eye manicure is similar to a regular gel manicure, with the key difference being the use of a magnet. You move the magnet over the wet polish to create the design, then cure it under the light to lock it in. Just like with any manicure, prepping your nails well and keeping them hydrated helps them last longer. If you want to DIY it at home, remember to have the special magnetic polish and nail magnet.
Florals
Floral nails are a summer classic. They’re fresh, fun, and vibrant, which is perfect for the season. Since flower designs are versatile, you may go for minimal blooms to bold, colorful florals. Celebs are loving it too. Dua Lipa’s rocking 3D flower designs, while Hailey Bieber is going for simple, monochrome blooms.
Chrome tips.
Chrome nails have been trending for a while, and it looks like they’re here to stay. A design with a sleek, futuristic vibe that gives off a mirror-like finish, instantly grabbing attention. You may also try adding a shiny, metallic edge to your nails for a fun, trendy twist.
Press-on nails
Press-on nails have totally stepped up their game. It’s super convenient, especially when you want a polished look without the time or commitment of a salon visit. It’s also budget-friendly. Plus, there are many styles to choose from, and what’s fun with this style is that you can change it whenever and however you want easily.
Rhinestones
It is expected to see vibrant nail gems combined with fun, Y2K-inspired shapes like hearts and starbursts. Bejeweled nails definitely turn heads, and this bold look is no exception. It adds a glamorous, high-fashion touch to any look, perfect for special occasions or when you want your nails to truly stand out. You may want to add sparkles for your summer.
Ombré nails
Ombré has taken over nails, and it’s perfect for summer. It’s like a depiction of summer sunsets or the gradient of the summer sky. It’s a fun way to level up your nails without diving into detailed nail art.
You can try it with bold colors or pastel ones, whichever you prefer. It’s easy to do at home, just grab two nail polishes, a sponge, and a bit of patience. The other path is to visit your nail tech and show some inspo.
Glass nails
In 2025, the trend is shifting to glass nails. This new style has a super shiny, see-through finish that looks like the color is sitting under a layer of glass, nail artist Miss Pop stated. It’s a great way to go for something a little different while still keeping it elegant this summer.
For more nail trends that can make you look cool for the summer, click this link.