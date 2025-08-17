10 Manicure Trends to Squeeze the Most Out of Summer

Cat-eye nails are the newest trend. They get their name from the cool, shimmery effect that looks like a cat’s eye. This technique involves using a magnet over gel polish. You don’t have to be a nail art expert to master it. It’s pretty easy to do at home, but it still looks super detailed and fancy.

A cat-eye manicure is similar to a regular gel manicure, with the key difference being the use of a magnet. You move the magnet over the wet polish to create the design, then cure it under the light to lock it in. Just like with any manicure, prepping your nails well and keeping them hydrated helps them last longer. If you want to DIY it at home, remember to have the special magnetic polish and nail magnet.