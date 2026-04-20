10 Pedicure Ideas That Will Be Everywhere This Spring & Summer 2026

While butter yellow dominated last summer, this year the shade is getting a fresher update with soft silver tips.

In 2026, the combination gives the delicate base color a smoother, more modern edge, adding just enough shine to create contrast without feeling too bold. Butter yellow keeps the look light, warm and easy to wear, while the silver chrome detail brings a clean, reflective finish that catches the light beautifully. Together, they offer a chic, trend-forward twist on the classic French pedicure, with metallic tips replacing the usual white for something that feels both subtle and current.