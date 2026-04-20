I totally see this for me in summer 2026! Do you think yellow is outdated?
10 Pedicure Ideas That Will Be Everywhere This Spring & Summer 2026
As spring fades into summer 2026, it’s the perfect moment to update your look with a fresh, on-trend pedicure. This season is all about vibrant colors, glossy finishes, soft pastels, and bold statement shades that instantly elevate your style.
From minimal chic designs to eye-catching summer pedicure ideas, the latest trends are taking over everywhere—from beach vacations to everyday looks. In this guide, discover trending pedicure colors for 2026, along with stylish, modern designs that will keep your toes looking polished, fresh, and ready for the sunny season.
Butter yellow + Silver chrome tips
While butter yellow dominated last summer, this year the shade is getting a fresher update with soft silver tips.
In 2026, the combination gives the delicate base color a smoother, more modern edge, adding just enough shine to create contrast without feeling too bold. Butter yellow keeps the look light, warm and easy to wear, while the silver chrome detail brings a clean, reflective finish that catches the light beautifully. Together, they offer a chic, trend-forward twist on the classic French pedicure, with metallic tips replacing the usual white for something that feels both subtle and current.
Do you think this new trend is better than the classic French pedicure?
Baby blue
Baby blue is often chosen for pedicures because it visually brightens the feet without relying on a bold color. The light tone creates a subtle contrast against the skin, which helps the nails stand out in open shoes. It’s also one of the few pastels that holds its color well in sunlight, making it a practical option for long summer days.
Glazed milky pink
A sheer pink base combined with a glossy, light-reflecting top layer gives the nails a smoother and more polished appearance. The milky undertone softens the overall color, while the glazed finish adds a delicate pearly effect without obvious sparkle. It’s also a practical choice for spring and summer, since the semi-transparent look helps make regrowth and small imperfections less noticeable.
Do you like this better than the classic white?
Glossy coral
Glossy coral is a go-to pedicure shade when you want a color that sits between pink and orange without leaning too far in either direction. This balance makes it more adaptable than neon tones, while still giving enough warmth to complement tanned or sun-exposed skin. The glossy finish enhances the vibrancy of the shade, helping it appear more saturated and even across the nails.
Rainbow sprinkle (donut-inspired)
This playful pedicure uses a milky or white base with tiny multicolored dots that mimic the look of donut sprinkles. Because the color appears in small, separate accents rather than full coverage, the design feels lighter and more balanced on the toes. It’s a fun option for summer nail ideas, especially for anyone who wants a cute pedicure look that adds color without relying on a single bold shade.
Would you try this fun sprinkle pedicure this summer, or is it a little too extra for your vibe?
Sheer pink + tiny black dot
This minimalist pedicure relies on contrast rather than color, using a sheer pink base to keep the nails looking natural while a single black dot adds a precise focal point. The small detail creates visual structure without taking over the design, making it a subtle way to experiment with nail art. It’s often chosen for its clean, understated look that still feels intentional and modern.
Clean & classy? Or too minimal for your taste?
Cherry red ultra-gloss
Cherry red gives a pedicure a stronger, cleaner impact than softer reds because the color looks rich without appearing too dark.
In an ultra-gloss finish, it reflects light in a way that makes the shade appear smoother and more uniform across the nails. This is the kind of classic pedicure color that stays relevant because it feels bold, polished, and easy to wear at the same time.
Tennis-ball green
Tennis-ball green is emerging as a bold summer 2026 pedicure color, known for its high-visibility neon tone that instantly draws attention to the toes. Its yellow-based undertone makes the shade appear even brighter in natural light, which is why it’s especially popular for sunny, outdoor settings. This color is typically worn as a solid pedicure, allowing the intensity to stay consistent and create a strong, statement finish.
Charcoal gray
This rich tone works as a darker neutral, giving the nails more definition than beige or taupe without looking as sharp as black. The smoky tone also makes chips and surface irregularities less noticeable, which is one reason this shade works well for pedicures. In matte finishes especially, it takes on a soft, velvety look that feels modern and understated.
Mermaid Galaxy
Mermaid Galaxy is trending for summer 2026 because it blends iridescent shimmer with ocean-inspired tones, perfectly matching the seasonal “underwater fantasy” aesthetic dominating beauty trends.
The multidimensional sparkle reflects sunlight beautifully, making it especially eye-catching for poolside and beach settings. This style also taps into the growing popularity of holographic and chrome finishes, which add a futuristic twist to classic summer pedicures.
Social media platforms are amplifying the trend, with short-form videos showcasing how the polish shifts colors in motion. Overall, it’s a playful yet elevated look that fits both vacation vibes and statement beauty moments.
Which pedicure look from this list is your favorite?
Do you usually go for a classic pedicure color, a minimalist pedicure design, or a trendy summer pedicure? Share your top pick and see which pedicure trends stand out the most.