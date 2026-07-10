10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Every Nail Salon This July 2026, According to Nail Techs

Ask any nail technician what July feels like from behind the station and the answer is always some version of the same thing: nonstop. The salon chair barely cools between clients, the polish bar gets restocked mid-week, and the screenshots clients walk in with are getting more specific, more considered, and more genuinely exciting with every passing week.

Summer 2026 has already proven itself one of the most interesting pedicure seasons in recent memory — and now, deep into July, the best looks are fully hitting their stride. From glazed caramel finishes that glow like liquid honey against bronzed skin to bold color-blocked designs and the most elegant violet chrome the season has produced, these are the 10 pedicure trends nail techs say are owning every appointment right now.