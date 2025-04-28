10 Red Flags Your Friendship Might Be More Harmful Than Helpful

These are the seasonal supporters—always there for the party, never for the pain. True friends sit with you in the dark. This is often confused with “people just being busy.” But consistent absence in tough times isn’t busyness—it’s avoidance or emotional disinterest.

In addition, this scenario might play out differently for other frenemies. Some of them like to “advise” you during your lows or push you down even further. This advice usually comes from not a bad place or unfavorable intentions.